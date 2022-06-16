Intellimize Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, marketing's most intelligent website conversion and dynamic personalization platform is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Intellimize. This year, 98% of employees said it's a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Intellimize is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Intellimize is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are humbled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we strive to make Intellimize the best professional experience of our careers—both in the job we do and the company we keep," said CEO and cofounder, Guy Yalif. "We're grateful to all of our Intellimizers for living and breathing our core values every day and who genuinely make this a great place to work."

Additional highlights from Intellimize's certification results:

100% of employees said management genuinely seeks and responds to suggestions and ideas. (Respect)

100% of employees said we celebrate people who try new and better ways of doing things, regardless of the outcome. (Respect)

100% of employees said management's actions match its words. (Credibility)

98% of employees said promotions go to those who best deserve them. (Fairness)

98% of employees said Managers avoid playing favorites. (Fairness)

97% of employees said Management involves people in decisions that affect their jobs or work environment. (Respect)

Over the past year, the company has introduced several new benefits and practices, including upgraded health and wellness benefits, generous fully paid-parental leave, WeWork office drop-in reimbursement anywhere in the US, newly-launched employee resource groups, and more.

Intellimize has also recently landed on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list and was honored with being named one of Built In's Best Places to Work 2022 earlier this year.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.intellimize.com/careers

About Intellimize

Intellimize enables companies to get more out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like revenue, subscriptions, leads, and more. Our Continuous Conversion™ platform powers high conversion by using machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Okta, Sumo Logic, Gong, Tableau, Dermalogica, Sunbasket, Drift, and more use Intellimize to deliver more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. We're headquartered in San Mateo, CA and are backed by leading investors including Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Contact: Tracy Sestili, 650-504-2164, [email protected]

SOURCE Intellimize