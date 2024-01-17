Intellimize Empowers Marketers to Generate High-Converting Landing Pages in Seconds Using Generative AI

News provided by

Intellimize

17 Jan, 2024, 09:50 ET

Leading experience optimization platform takes personalization to the next level with generative AI landing pages

SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intellimize, a leading AI experience optimization and personalization platform, proudly announces the launch of its latest feature, AI Landing Pages, an innovative feature designed to meet the ever-growing demand for personalized digital experiences.

Continue Reading
Intellimize empowers marketers to generate high-converting landing pages in seconds using generative AI
Intellimize empowers marketers to generate high-converting landing pages in seconds using generative AI

In October 2023, Intellimize introduced Intellimize Landing Pages, empowering marketers to create personalized landing pages at scale. Building upon this success, AI Landing Pages takes personalization to new heights, providing the fastest and most efficient way to craft landing pages tailored to every persona, utilizing generative AI. Users simply select an existing page from their website to serve as a template for the new landing page, then prompt Intellimize's powerful AI on how to adjust messaging on the page.

The AI tailors the copy based on the target audience, persona, or specific target account, ensuring brand attributes are replicated on the page. Users don't need to compose full sentences; instead, they guide the AI with prompts for a personalized touch.

Once the AI generates a draft by rewriting text elements, users can review and refine the content. Intellimize's Visual Editor allows for easy customization, ensuring the final output aligns perfectly with the brand's voice and message.

"Scaling personalized landing pages has never been easier," says Guy Yalif, Co-Founder and CEO at Intellimize. "The release of AI Landing Pages represents our commitment to providing marketers with cutting-edge tools that continue to evolve as AI technology advances."

The release of AI Landing Pages enables customer-facing teams in sales and marketing to create sleek and personalized pages in seconds to leverage across an endless number of campaigns and use cases. AI Landing Pages empowers insightful experimentation without disrupting the base website and keeping standard marketing and branding guidelines in place.

"AI Landing Pages gives sales teams the ability to build pages for their named accounts or tier 1 ABM accounts really easily, allowing the marketing team to either review or giving sales teams full autonomy," said Tracy Sestili, Chief Revenue Officer at Intellimize.

To see how AI Landing Pages work firsthand, book a demo or explore the Starter Package today.

CONTACT:
Jen Lacey, [email protected], +1 (650) 504-2164

About Intellimize

Intellimize is the only codeless SaaS platform that uses AI to optimize for 1:1 personalized website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to drive efficient pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world. Leading marketing teams at Gong, Okta, Drift, Sumo Logic, Dermalogica and more trust Intellimize to inspire, test and learn faster, drive revenue, and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures.  Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

SOURCE Intellimize

Also from this source

Intellimize Introduces AI-powered Account Based Marketing Experiences, Empowering B2B SaaS to Drive More Revenue More Efficiently

Intellimize Introduces AI-powered Account Based Marketing Experiences, Empowering B2B SaaS to Drive More Revenue More Efficiently

Intellimize, the leading AI experience optimization platform, today announced the launch of AI-powered Account Based Marketing experiences (ABX)....
Intellimize Joins Forces with Demandbase to Revolutionize ABM

Intellimize Joins Forces with Demandbase to Revolutionize ABM

Intellimize, the leading AI experience optimization platform, today announced their partnership and integration with Demandbase, the leader in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.