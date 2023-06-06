Intellimize Enables B2B Marketers to Drive More Efficient Pipeline from Key Accounts

Marketers can create 1:1 personalized experiences for prospects from key accounts with turnkey Salesforce integration and new Enhanced Match

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, the leading experience optimization platform, has released a turnkey Salesforce integration that makes it easy for B2B marketers to target website visitors from any account and deliver personalized experiences on every page. The release also includes the ability to deanonymize visitors from key accounts and arm sales teams with personalized outbound experiences for target prospects.

ABM success requires a deep understanding of each target persona to deliver the right personalized experience at the right time. However, the bane of every ABM marketer has been to identify which anonymous website visitors are from key accounts so they can show personalized content right from their first page view. Intellimize's Salesforce integration with Enhanced Match solves this, making it easier to show personalized content for each prospect at every opportunity stage, to satisfy the individual needs of the entire buying committee.

"This is a real game changer for ABM Marketers – to be able to personalize for the entire buying committee, even the anonymous ones, is huge," said Tracy Sestili, Intellimize Chief Marketing Officer. "Plus it really creates synergy among the sales and marketing teams to deliver account based experiences (ABX) at scale."

Marketers no longer need to rely on manually setting up campaign UTMs or manually building hundreds of personalized landing pages in order to deliver the content their buyers need to move through the funnel. Using Intellimize, they can create targeted outbound landing pages enabling sales teams to confidently send emails, texts, or direct mail and be certain that each key account will arrive on a landing page personalized just for them.

"I'm thrilled that we can provide B2B marketers with everything they need to deliver 1:1 ABM experiences throughout the buyer journey," said Guy Yalif, Intellimize CEO. "With a few simple clicks, marketers can connect their valuable Salesforce data to automatically generate personalized experiences for each unique visitor, within each unique account."

This Salesforce integration compliments Intellimize's existing behavioral targeting capabilities which allow marketers to create personalized experiences using on-site visitor behavior so companies can meet prospects where they are in their purchase journey. Marketers have, for example, tailored homepage content for target prospects who visited a product page twice in the past week to highlight that product of interest.

Intellimize is the only codeless platform that uses AI to optimize for 1:1 personalized website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams at Gong, Okta, Drift, Coupa and Sumo Logic gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to drive efficient pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world.

About Intellimize

Intellimize is the only codeless SaaS platform that uses AI to optimize for 1:1 personalized website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to drive efficient pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world. Leading marketing teams at Gong, Okta, Drift, Sumo Logic, Coupa and more trust Intellimize to inspire, test and learn faster, drive revenue, and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

