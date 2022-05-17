Intellimize is Named Inc. Best Places to Work 2022

The leading personalization and website optimization company ranks among the highest-scoring companies for its customer driven culture, remote work, and generous benefits.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, the world's most modern website conversion rate optimization and personalization platform, was recently named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2022. The list represents the top 475 American companies who have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures whether operating in person or remotely. Intellimize is a 100% remote work company with employees spread across two countries and 23 states.

Intellimize's core philosophy is that their customers are their true north and their employees are the backbone to what they deliver. They provide a culture of inclusiveness, where each employee feels welcomed and celebrated for who they are, their talents, heritage, and unique traits. They regularly practice open transparency, empathy, humility, and consider feedback a gift.

"We are humbled to have received this award from Inc. Magazine for the incredible culture we've built here at Intellimize. I am constantly in awe of the resiliency, creativity, and teamwork the team brings to work every day to make this the best experience of our professional lives," said Guy Yalif, CEO and co-founder of Intellimize. "As a rapidly growing startup, we're committed to evolving in all the right ways: scalable, smart, and with strong positive culture and values at our core. That's why our culture embraces every voice at every level," said Lindsay Putzer, VP of People and Culture at Intellimize.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year who best represented dedication to "redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic," according to Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Intellimize's benefits were reviewed to determine the overall score and ranking.

About Intellimize

The largest squandered opportunity in marketing today is low converting websites. Intellimize solves that problem. Our Continuous Conversion™ platform powers high conversion by using machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Okta, Sumo Logic, Gong, Tableau, Dermalogica, Sunbasket, Drift, and more use Intellimize to deliver more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. We're headquartered in San Mateo, CA and are backed by leading investors including Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on Intellimize's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

