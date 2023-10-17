Intellimize Joins Forces with Demandbase to Revolutionize ABM

News provided by

Intellimize

17 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

New integration enables hyper-personalization for ABM campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, the leading AI experience optimization platform, today announced their partnership and integration with Demandbase, the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market.

Shared customers of Intellimize and Demandbase can now use firmographic attributes to build custom audiences that deliver personalized experiences. For example, customers can target specific accounts, or groups of accounts based on company size, industry, revenue, and more, to show a dedicated experience on their website. This integration enables marketers to deliver dynamic website experiences across the buyer's journey, a critical element to account based marketing (ABM) program success.

Coupa, a SaaS company, is using the integration to deliver personalized landing pages to target accounts in specific industries and has seen great success. By breaking out their campaigns not only by industry, but also revenue tier, they're able to further tailor experiences to key accounts and deliver messages that resonate with each visitor.

"We used the Intellimize integration with Demandbase to personalize pages on our website by industry and by revenue tier, and as a result we were able to boost conversions by an average of 8.4% (and for a certain industry it was a 227% boost in conversion rates!). We were also able to figure out which messages work best for which industry and which revenue tier, which is extremely valuable across all of our marketing efforts." 

- Ally Vandenherik, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Coupa Software

This integration will not only enable users of both products to curate highly personalized experiences for target accounts, but will also allow them to ensure those experiences are consistent across all website properties, landing pages, and other content, better educating buyers across all points of their journey. Additionally, the integration will unlock significant upsell and cross sell opportunities for brands looking to create account-specific special offers, amplifying countless revenue opportunities.

"We are excited to partner with Intellimize, so our joint customers can create more meaningful experiences for their customers," remarked Michael Wilczak, chief strategy and development officer at Demandbase. "We're all about using data and AI to light up the buyer journey and remove friction for both the buyer and seller. Our partnership with Intellimize is a perfect fit for this vision." 

To learn more about Intellimize and how to use the Demandbase integration, speak to an expert here to see it live.

CONTACT:
Tracy Sestili, 650-504-2164, [email protected] 

About Intellimize
Intellimize is the only codeless SaaS platform that uses AI to optimize for 1:1 personalized website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to drive efficient pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world. Leading marketing teams at Gong, Okta, Drift, Sumo Logic, Coupa and more trust Intellimize to inspire, test and learn faster, drive revenue, and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

SOURCE Intellimize

