Intellimize Promotes Tracy Sestili to Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, an experience optimization platform, today announced it has promoted Tracy Sestili to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), from her previous role of VP of Marketing. She is the first non-founder C-suite executive at Intellimize.

Tracy has been a vital member of the Intellimize leadership team, leading the company's marketing transformation over the past year. With nearly two decades of marketing experience and a proven track record in SaaS, Tracy is a natural choice to lead Intellimize's marketing in its next stage of growth. As CMO, she will continue to report to CEO, Guy Yalif, and serve as a member of the leadership team, overseeing marketing, product marketing, marketing and sales operations, pricing and packaging, and strategic partnerships.

"Tracy is an accomplished marketing leader with proven experience guiding SaaS teams through transformation and growth," said Yalif. "Through her tenure at Intellimize, Tracy has demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and a deep understanding of our customers and markets. Her promotion is a testament to her hard work, results, and living our values. I'm excited to see her drive continued success and growth for the company for years to come."

"I am honored and excited to take on this role and lead Intellimize through our next stage of growth," said Sestili. "I believe Intellimize's AI platform is revolutionizing the way companies optimize their experiences through testing, personalization, and optimization and I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is truly committed to helping customers achieve their business goals by delivering the best experiences to every single prospect."

Intellimize is an AI experience optimization platform that helps SaaS and eCommerce businesses create one-to-one personalized experiences to drive pipeline and revenue. Since joining Intellimize, Sestili has created new positioning, branding, packaging, and pricing to meet prospects where they are, set up strategic partnerships with technology partners to further advance business goals, and operationalized the go-to-market function to hit quality pipeline goals. Additionally, as a former performance marketer, Sestili has been a key contributor to the product roadmap.

"AI is the new currency for personalization at scale. Intellimize is the only AI experience optimization platform able to help companies deliver dynamic, one-to-one personalization. I cannot think of a better person than Tracy to be leading Intellimize's growth," said board member and former CMO at Tableau, Elissa Fink.

About Intellimize

Intellimize is the most versatile AI-powered, no code platform that optimizes 1:1 website experience across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to drive efficient pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world. Leading marketing teams at Gong, Mercari, Okta, Dermalogica, Drift, Sumo Logic, and more trust Intellimize to inspire, test and learn faster, drive revenue, and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

