Intellimize Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Intellimize is a remote-first workplace where employees are empowered to bring their authentic selves to work and are valued for their unique perspectives and contributions. The company fosters a supportive environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. From generous benefits packages to opportunities for professional growth and development, Intellimize prioritizes being a workplace where everyone can thrive.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We're humbled and thrilled to have received this award for the second year in a row," said Guy Yalif, CEO and co-founder of Intellimize. "It's a true testament to the passion and dedication of our team who live our values everyday. Together, we reinforce a culture where everyone feels valued, heard, supported, and empowered to do their best work."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

