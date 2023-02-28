Intellimize Rewrites the Rules of Personalization and CRO with AI Content Studio

Intellimize expands their programmatic CRO capabilities with the release of AI Content Studio, helping marketers create new content in a fraction of the time

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, the only programmatic conversion rate optimization (CRO) platform, announced the release of their new AI Content Studio to inspire and quickly create the content that marketers need to convert. Intellimizes' latest generative AI release expands the capabilities of their no-code visual editor suggest copy feature, released in 2022.

Intellimize's AI Content Studio allows marketing teams to create social, ad, website and blog copy and more in a fraction of the time. Together with their programmatic CRO product, marketers can now create, target, test, optimize, and personalize all in one platform.

"AI is the new currency in personalized customer experiences at scale. Our AI Content Studio is another great addition to our AI-powered platform making it easier for marketers to get their jobs done faster and more efficiently," said Tracy Sestili, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Intellimize. "When marketers can get a head start on the hard stuff like inspiring great ideas and crafting copy that's written to convert, they have more bandwidth for the strategic tasks that build stronger, more innovative marketing programs. There's never been a more exciting time to be a marketer!"

Intellimize's AI Content Studio provides multiple content formats from keyword rich product pages, blog posts to topic ideas, social posts, Google Ads, Facebook ads, and more. It includes greater input of keywords, topic ideas and tone options so marketers of any level can create great content experiences in minutes across all conversion touchpoints - on and off their website.

"CRO is no longer just about experimenting. It's about personalization at scale, and the only way to personalize down to the individual is through programmatic CRO," said Intellimize Co-founder and CEO, Guy Yalif. "AI is augmenting the expertise of great CRO practitioners so they can move faster and deliver better results than has been humanly possible before. I'm excited for our customers as we continue to break new ground through more AI-powered conversion and copywriting capabilities than any other CRO platform."

About Intellimize

Intellimize is a cookieless, no code, AI-powered programmatic CRO platform that enables companies to get the most out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. Intellimize powers high converting websites by combining advanced machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time, even on first page view for anonymized visitors. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Gong, Mercari, Tableau, Okta, Dermalogica, Drift, Sumo Logic, SingleCare, Live Conscious, and more use Intellimize to ensure no ad dollar is wasted. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

