Intellimize Shortlisted at The SaaS Awards 2023

International SaaS Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize has been shortlisted in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the category Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product (USA).

Now in its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to celebrate the ultimate SaaS innovations across the globe. Entries were received from North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

Intellimize, an AI experience optimization platform, has been shortlisted for the The SaaS Awards in the category of Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product (USA)

The program's categories for 2023 include 'Bespoke SaaS Solution,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,' and 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,' among others, covering a broad gamut of industries with innovative SaaS solutions.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: "Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry. The quality of this year's submissions indicates a thrilling competition ahead in the next stages of the program. Identifying which of these exceptional SaaS solutions comes out absolutely on top will not be easy.

"The organizations announced today as shortlistees, including Intellimize, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such world-beating SaaS innovators."

"We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product (USA) category of The SaaS Awards," said Guy Yalif, CEO of Intellimize. "Being recognized is a testament to our team's passion for innovation and dedication to helping our customers succeed at the Enterprise level. We are honored to be named alongside many leading organizations at this stage."

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, with the final winners revealed on September 13, 2023.

The program will return in 2024 to continue recognizing international SaaS excellence across various industries. Hundreds of entries were received at The SaaS Awards 2023 from across the globe.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-shortlist/.

About Intellimize

Intellimize is an experience optimization and personalization SaaS platform that uses AI to dynamically personalize website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to drive efficient pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world. Leading marketing teams at Gong, Mercari, Okta, Dermalogica, Drift, Tubby Todd and more trust Intellimize to inspire, test and learn faster, drive revenue, and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

