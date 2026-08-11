Intellinum Achieves "Oracle Validated: Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Expertise" for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

Intellinum FlexiPro Label offers customers a fully automated, event-driven barcode labeling and printing solution designed to work with Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellinum, a leading provider of barcode labeling and mobility solutions, and an Oracle partner today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated: Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Expertise for its integration of FlexiPro Label with Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). This milestone recognizes that FlexiPro Label's business event-driven printing integration aligns with Oracle's integration standards, giving joint customers added confidence in an enterprise-ready solution designed to streamline operations and reduce deployment complexity.

FlexiPro Label

To achieve Oracle Validated: Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Expertise, partners such as Intellinum demonstrate that their integrated offering aligns with Oracle's recommended integration practices and performs as documented.

FlexiPro Label extends Oracle Cloud SCM's native labeling capabilities with enterprise-ready label design, printing, and management, enabling warehouses and manufacturing teams to generate, print, and manage labels in real-time. Leveraging Oracle Cloud SCM business events, FlexiPro Label automatically triggers label print requests when key transactions occur, such as purchase order receipt, put-away, receipt correction, receiving returns, LPN label generation, work order completion, and pick confirmation. This event-driven approach reduces manual label processing steps, supports compliance requirements, and helps ensure configured barcode labels are printed at the appropriate point in the workflow. The result is faster, more accurate label printing, reduced mislabeling risk, streamlined packing and outbound operations, and transaction-level traceability to support audit and reconciliation processes.

Oracle Validated, available through Oracle's partner program, gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle Fusion Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance.

About Intellinum

Intellinum enables Oracle Supply Chain success from strategy to execution. With unmatched expertise in Oracle Logistics, cloud integration, and software development, Intellinum helps enterprises optimize operations, maximize ROI, and harness AI-driven intelligence. The result: faster implementations, seamless adoption, and measurable performance across supply-chain planning, logistics, and real-world execution.

About Oracle's Partner Program

The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

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SOURCE Intellinum