IntelliProp Announces NVMe-to-SATA Bridge IP Core

LONGMONT, Colo., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliProp, Inc., a leader in innovative Intellectual Property (IP) Cores and semiconductors for Data Storage and Memory applications, announced today the release of the IPP-NV186A-BR, NVMe-to-SATA Bridge IP Core.

The IPP-NV186A-BR, NVMe-to-SATA protocol Bridge architecture provides a "sandbox" area that allows IntelliProp customer to implement custom RTL and/or firmware. For example, traffic passing through the bridge, command submissions, completion notifications and data, can be monitored, analyzed and/or modified as required. "Commands are received via the IntelliProp NVMe Target Core, parsed by an embedded processor and are forwarded to the IntelliProp SATA AHCI Core for delivery to the SATA SSD," said Ric Clark. The protocol conversion is done with a processor. "The sandbox in the IPP-NV186A-BR provides a 'bump in the wire' that allows the customer to insert specific algorithms such as: high performance read/write caching, LBA remapping, namespace manipulation, data encryption and endpoint aggregation," added Mr. Clark.

IntelliProp IP Cores support industry leading FPGA devices from Xilinx and Intel Programmable Solutions Group. Please contact IntelliProp for specific availability.

About IntelliProp - IntelliProp, Inc. develops ASSP Products, licensable IP cores and highly integrated IP Products for the Data Storage industry. Areas of significant expertise include SATA, SAS, PCIe/NVMe, Gen-Z, NAND flash, Security/Encryption and RAID technologies. IntelliProp's headquarters, sales office, and design center are located in Longmont, CO. Please see our internet site: http://www.intelliprop.com or contact IntelliProp at 194784@email4pr.com or at (303) 774-0535.

