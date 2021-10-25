Intellirent™ and El Paso Apartment Association (EPAA) Form New Partnership - Offering Greatly Expanded Member Benefits to Largest Advocate of Quality Rental Housing in El Paso

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellirent (https://www.myintellirent.com/) announced it had formed a partnership with EPAA, the oldest and largest rental industry advocacy group in the El Paso area. EPAA is a dedicated member advocate, providing continual support to the industry by offering much needed guidance, education, and resources, servicing 341 members who represent nearly 80% of the multi housing family industry in El Paso. Intellirent is the creator of an entire suite of proprietary residential leasing software tools engineered to improve rental business efficiencies, saving time and money.

"We're passionate about providing smart technology for all, and as someone who grew up in El Paso, it's been particularly delightful to work with the EPAA team. We couldn't be more thrilled to announce this partnership," said Cassandra Joachim, Director of Business Development. "EPAA has been a trusted organization serving members since 1974. We're happy to be a partner in their mission, providing a technology resource for members and local rental businesses to easily screen new tenants and advertise available rentals."

Intellirent services are available on EPAA's website, free for members and agents – no surprise fees or confusing tiered accounts. With Intellirent all members now have access to more feature rich modern technology in comparison to other screening software. Intellirent also offers 24/7 customer service and live representatives who are always ready to answer questions or provide technical support.

"EPAA members will have the ability to send their digital application to potential renters, managing transactions with full-coverage screening, all securely overseen by Intellirent," said Scott Lynch, Executive Director of EPAA. "Our members will further benefit from Intellirent's many other tech solutions, including a rental marketing feature which allows them to publish notification of vacancies to dozens of syndication listing sites. This is all at no additional cost, giving EPAA members maximum reach to thousands of potential renters from a single digital resource."

For detailed information on the benefits of Intellirent's marketing, screening, and application management software, visit the company online.

About El Paso Apartment Association

The EPAA is a valuable resource for both supplier companies that provide a product or service to the multifamily housing industry, as well as owners and management companies who manage and rent properties in the El Paso Area. The EPAA represents over 45,000 rental units within El Paso and surrounding counties. Learn more at: www.EPAA.org.

About Intellirent™

Founded in 2016, Intellirent is a team of talented real estate professionals that love to learn, collaborate, and create. Built by agents for agents, Intellirent offers a spectrum of software solutions to help its clients run smoother, more efficient businesses. Fostering deep relationships with users that encourages product feedback, Intellirent continually strives to listen and innovate, allowing clients to drive the direction of future products. Intellirent works under the principle that they are not the smartest people to solve problems facing the industry – their clients are. Learn more at: www.MyIntellirent.com.

