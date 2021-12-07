Intellirent Announces New Integration With Novi AMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant screening and rental marketing software developer Intellirent recently released an integration with association management software developer Novi AMS. This integration empowers Apartment Associations, on Novi AMS, with a technology resource to offer additional member benefits for tenant screening and rental marketing. Apartment Associations on the Novi AMS Platform no longer have to spend the time and development cost on connecting their database with Intellirent. The integration allows Apartment Association members to easily connect with Intellirent leasing resources, including forms available with Blue Moon, through single sign-on, all while keeping the Apartment Association top of mind.

Novi AMS

The integration provides a new member benefit with no extra expenses and simplifies tedious account management processes for association leaders and members alike. As with other benefits, members access their Intellirent Dashboard through the Novi AMS single sign-on feature. They will not need to have multiple logins to access their member resources. The Intellirent platform provides members with the ability to send a digital application to potential renters, and instantly receive full credit reports and background checks. They can securely manage paperless transactions with leading technology assisting in employment and tenancy verifications. Members gain further value with free rental marketing syndication, publishing vacancies to over 70 listing sites, providing maximum reach with more leads and the ability to quickly reduce vacancy rates.

"With the option to integrate Intellirent and their Novi AMS platform, Apartment Associations have everything they need to support their members who are looking to grow and manage a sustainable rental business," said Cassandra Joachim, Director of Business Development at Intellirent. "We're proud to work with clients in launching the integration and know that Apartment Associations will find the solution to be a game-changer for current and new members."

"Here at Novi AMS, we are always excited to see our customers connect a third-party integration with our system," said Pete Zimek, CEO of Novi AMS. "Each association has unique needs, and our open API allows our customers to tailor their member experience by building integrations from our database with other best in class providers."

Intellirent has already seen a successful roll-out with the El Paso Apartment Association . EPAA members now have extra benefits and 24 hour technical support, allowing the association to concentrate on member loyalty, retention and new member acquisition.

About Intellirent

Founded in 2016 and built by real estate agents, for real estate agents, Intellirent offers a unique software solution with smart automations to help clients run smoother, more efficient businesses. Fostering deep relationships with users that encourage product feedback, Intellirent works under the principle that its clients are the best people to solve problems facing the industry. For more information, please visit https://info.myintellirent.com/association-powered-by-intellirent .

About Novi AMS

Novi is an association management software created and designed by associations, who wanted the power and flexibility of custom software without the custom price. Novi AMS removes workarounds and automates manual tasks so that staff can focus on serving members and growing the organization. For more information, please visit https://www.noviams.com/

Media Contact

Intellirent

1-415-849-4400

[email protected]

Novi AMS

888.504.6684

[email protected]

SOURCE Intellirent