Intellirent Launches Integration with AAMD

Offering New and Exciting Member Benefits to the 6th Largest Apartment Association in the U.S. - Metro Denver.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellirent , a leader in tenant screening and rental marketing services, is thrilled to announce its new integration with the Apartment Association of Metro Denver , one of the largest and oldest apartment associations in the country. The partnership brings exciting opportunities and additional benefits to AAMD members that include tenant screening and rental marketing, at no cost.

"We're very pleased to announce our partnership with the Apartment Association of Metro Denver," said Taylor Lembi, Intellirent, CEO. "We're excited to provide AAMD with the technology to power a streamlined tenant screening and rental marketing resource, offering a cost-free solution for members who may not already have one in place."

With the partnership, members of AAMD can securely create and access their Intellirent services using single sign on from their association account. Members can easily send their online rental application to interested renters, then receive TransUnion credit report and background checks, all while taking advantage of automated verifications and simple lease-signing integrations.

Moreover, AAMD members will further benefit from Intellirent's time-saving rental marketing feature when they're able to manage their rental advertising efforts in one spot. Members publish vacancies then syndicate to over 70 different listing sites – establishing maximum reach at absolutely no additional cost.

Intellirent's services are always free for members, with no surprise fees or tiered accounts – offering a more modern, truly affordable experience, in comparison to every other leasing software plan available. As a leader in rental technology, Intellirent understands the importance of customer service, available 24/7 to answer questions and provide support whenever needed.

About Apartment Association of Metro Denver

As a nonprofit organization serving its members for over 50 years, AAMD supports over 260,000 apartment homes, 1,700 apartment communities, 440 owner/management companies, and 545 supplier partners. AAMD works to enhance member and associate profitability, prosperity, and professional growth through legislative representation, educational advancement, networking opportunities, and exclusive member services, while maintaining high professional standards and fostering sound business practices in the multi-family housing industry. Learn more at: www.AAMDHQ.org .

About Intellirent

Founded in 2016, Intellirent is a team of talented real estate professionals that love to learn, collaborate, and create. Built by agents for agents, Intellirent offers a spectrum of software solutions to help clients run smoother, more efficient businesses – including automated verifications, smart workflows, customized applications, and team white-label marketing options. Intellirent has engineered a next level, single-click rental marketing feature designed to get vacancies the most exposure in the quickest time and another step towards saving property owners and leasing professionals time. For more information on the benefits of Intellirent's marketing, screening, and application management software, visit the company at: info.myintellirent.com/association-powered-by-intellirent .

