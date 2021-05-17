INTELLISCAN 3D Named Dental Products Report's Editor's Choice

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelliscan 3D is revolutionizing the industry with a simplified intraoral scanning experience. Already recognized as one of the best all-around, most cost-effective intraoral scanner to hit the market, buzz continues to build about Intelliscan 3D as Dental Products Report named Intelliscan 3D as its Editor's Choice for Intraoral Scanners.

Intelliscan 3D, can be entirely controlled from the wand eliminating contamination of other surfaces. The Intelliscan 3D is an entirely open sourced intraoral scanner that is designed to simplify the scanning experience. It features an advanced motion sensing function that allows for hands free operation and gives clinicians the ability to directly save scans from the wand. Other great features include realistic color, clear margin lines, and powder-free scanning.

With savings on impression materials, reduced chair-time for patients, and their speed to achieve impressions, the only remaining hurdle for practices is price. At our new price point of $9,999, every practice should be able to access the superior results the Intelliscan 3D can achieve. We are honored to have been chosen as a Dental Products Report Editor's Choice awardee, and hope that this will help us reach our goal of expanding digital dentistry through the industry."

Dental Products Report praises the open-source format of Intelliscan 3D in their editorial feature. Using the Intelliscan 3D Cloud, Clinician workflows are streamlined, enabling them to quickly outsource high-quality digital impressions to the lab of their choice. Additionally, the software is suitable for a full range of indications, including dental implants, crown and bridge restorations, clear aligners, and much more.

INTELLISCAN 3D is a powder-free, digital alternative to traditional impressions. The results feature stunning realistic color and clear margin lines for enhanced accuracy. The device is more compact in size and operates at remarkably higher speeds than competing products.

INTELLISCAN 3D's superior scanning experience uses anti-fog technology and advanced motion sensing functionality. These features allow for a user-friendly, hands-free operation with capabilities to save scans directly from the wand. With this data saving function, risks of cross contamination are significantly reduced.

Using the Intelliscan 3D Cloud, Clinician workflows are streamlined, enabling them to instantly send high-quality digital impressions to the lab of their choice, their inhouse 3D printer, or in-house dental milling machine. Additionally, the software is suitable for a full range of indications, including dental implants, crown and bridge restorations, clear aligners, and much more.

Starting at $9,999, every Dentist can enjoy Intelliscan 3D, which is a guaranteed solution to improving practice efficiency and patient satisfaction. Dental practices will unleash their fullest potential by reducing costs, saving chair time, and adding new revenue streams.

