Intellisense Systems and HAAS Alert Provide Flood Alerts to Commuters and Emergency Services Through Mobile Navigation Apps Like Waze

HAAS Alert will ingest data from Intellisense's IoT AWARE Flood System to send flood alerts to drivers and first responders through mobile navigation apps like Waze and emergency vehicle alerting systems.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems Inc., a leading provider of environmental monitoring solutions, and HAAS Alert, innovators in digital alerting for connected vehicles, are collaborating to deliver flood warnings to drivers nationwide through mobile navigation apps like Waze. This project will address the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) mission to cultivate a "weather-ready nation" that is resilient to extreme weather events. With funding through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, Intellisense and HAAS Alert are developing an integrated solution that will disseminate real-time flash flood information via mobile apps and built-in navigation software distributed by automotive manufacturers.

The AWARE Flood System from Intellisense ingests flood data into the Waze navigation app thanks to HAAS Alert and their Safety Cloud platform.

Intellisense's new software system integrates real-time water level data from the AWARE Flood System, a rugged, accurate, low-cost Internet of Things (IoT)-based flood sensor system, and other publicly available data through HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud® digital alerting platforms, where it is then disseminated through traffic information apps like Waze to provide the general public with safer, more efficient routes during flooding events. The AWARE Flood System monitors flood-prone areas and automatically sends real-time flood alerts, data, and images via cellular or satellite communications. This network of flood sensors can be configured via two-way communications to indicate flash flooding in coastal and riverine areas, and it is rugged enough to withstand hurricane-force winds and multi-year deployments.

"Bringing real-time flood data to people's phones is a true gamechanger," said Andres Arzate-Engels, Director of Programs at Intellisense. "We have proven that the AWARE Flood System is compatible with a variety of software used by municipalities across the U.S., and we are elated to see this data reaching drivers and vehicles. I am very proud of our team for bringing this solution to NOAA and contributing to its mission to reduce loss of life and property damage from high-impact events like flash floods and hurricanes."

Intellisense and HAAS Alert field-tested the system in Fredericksburg, Virginia where AWARE Flood units were fed real-time flood data and the system automatically generated flood alerts through Safety Cloud into Waze. As this project progresses, HAAS Alert will continue to support the integration of AWARE Flood data into Waze and provide the data to motorists through automotive systems and through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Eventually, the software will disseminate data to FEMA's Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), which issues alerts via radio and TV and sends push notifications directly to mobile phones in the affected area.

"This is the perfect marriage of hardware and software," said Cory James Hohs, Co-founder and CEO of HAAS Alert. "Our mission is to make vehicles and roads safer, and we know that flooding is a major risk in communities nationwide. Integrating this data from AWARE Flood System into Safety Cloud is going to get critical flood warnings to millions of vehicles and drivers, and that's ultimately going to save lives."

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision-making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 80,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers and vehicles through its cloud-based safety platform (Safety Cloud®). For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.

