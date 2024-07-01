Intellisense Systems Announces CEO Transition

Frank Willis transitions to Executive Director and Dr. Robert Waldo is appointed as President and CEO

TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of electronic systems and sensors, announces that Frank T. Willis, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will retire after a 6-year tenure as CEO and 8 years as a Vice President at Physical Optics Corporation (POC) prior to the spin-off of Intellisense. Willis will transition to serve as Executive Director and special consultant to the company and Board of Directors. The Intellisense Systems Board of Directors has been engaged in continuous CEO succession planning since 2022, and the Board has appointed Dr. Robert Waldo as President and CEO, effective today. Waldo will also join the company's Board of Directors.

Outgoing President and CEO Frank Willis Dr. Robert Waldo

"On behalf of the entire Board, I want to express our sincerest thanks to Frank for his leadership of Intellisense Systems," says Dr. Joanna Jannson, Chairperson of the Board. "Frank and the entire executive team stepped up to the challenges of managing a spin-off business reliant on R&D contracts while operating through a worldwide pandemic and were still able to grow the business by more than 300%."

Dr. Waldo has been leading another POC spin-off, Broadata Communications, Inc. (BCI), for the past two and a half years as its President and CEO. Under his leadership, BCI experienced dramatic growth through a strategy focused on delivering differentiated products to key customers. Dr. Waldo holds a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering and has spent most of his career within the defense and aerospace industry.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing, processing, and display solutions including off-the-shelf products and custom development services. We offer easy-to-implement defense electronics that rapidly modernize legacy technologies by delivering certified, tailor-made products customers can rely on for successful programs and missions. Headquartered in Southern California and occupying 80,000 square feet, Intellisense offers our customers research, development, design, integration, full production, testing, and training.

Media Contact

Jay Swenson

(424) 319-7858

[email protected]

SOURCE Intellisense Systems Inc.