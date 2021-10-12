Intellisense Systems Expands to a New Building Next to Its Headquarters, Adding 20,000 Feet of Manufacturing and Testing Space

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of contract research services, environmental monitoring solutions, and avionics systems and displays, is expanding into a new facility at 21061 South Western Ave. in Torrance, California. The company now occupies the first floor of a building next to its headquarters, providing an additional 20,000 square feet of production, testing, and office space. All Intellisense products, including the Micro Weather Station (MWS®), the AWARE Flood System, and advanced avionics systems, will be produced at this new facility.

"This new space is truly versatile and enables us to grow with our customers' needs," said Jeffrey Pink, Vice President of Operations at Intellisense Systems. "This new facility doubles our production capacity and adds additional test capabilities such as multiple dark rooms for display testing, vibration testing, thermal testing, and humidity testing. With this space, we can fulfill some safety-critical orders in a more efficient and timely manner."

Intellisense renovated the floor in a lean fashion with a layout that worked logically with the production process. Employee safety was at the forefront of this expansion as well. Intellisense installed additional ventilation, as well as oxygen monitors and a relief system in the space that employs liquid nitrogen in its temperature testing. The construction also made sustainable reuse of some aspects of the previous space. This new facility supports a manufacturing process that are compliant with ISO9001:2015, AS9100D, and AS9110C requirements, which is the standardized QMS for the aerospace industry.

"We recently celebrated a return to the office for our employees at an outdoor common space at our offices' plaza," added Frank Willis, President and CEO of Intellisense Systems. "With this new building, we look forward to welcoming even more employees and visitors onto our campus. This new building will greatly improve our manufacturing capacity and productivity. As we grow, a greater portion of our revenue will be from volume production of defense and commercial products, and this expansion sets us up for continued success."

