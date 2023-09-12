Intellisense Systems Introduces a New 5-inch by 5-inch, MOSA-compliant Smart Avionics Display

The new Smart Video Display Terminal 5 x 5 (SVDT–0505) brings multi-core processing, high-definition video, and optional touchscreen capabilities to a rugged 5-inch by 5-inch display.

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of avionics displays and processing solutions, introduces the Smart Video Display Terminal 5 x 5 (SVDT–0505), a new mission-ready, multi-functional display unit with multicore processing and high-definition video. The 7.1-in. display serves as a form-fit-function replacement with a single-board computer (SBC) and graphics processing unit (GPU) that greatly improves reliability and optical performance. Like other avionics displays from Intellisense Systems, the SVDT-0505 adheres to Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards to enable future growth and flexibility, improve sustainability, reduce weight, and increase efficiency.

The modularity of the SVDT-0505 enables a multitude of aircraft video interfaces and bezel configurations for customers. The display can be customized to include two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces or H.264 pod video and sensors if the SVDT-0505 needs to serve as a primary flight display. The bezel can be configured to include 20 user-defined pushbuttons, 4 rocker switches, and a rotary dial. The SVDT-0505 also features a dual-mode backlight with a sunlight readability greater than 300 foot-Lamberts and a night vision-compatibility to U.S. Military standards.

Like Intellisense's other smart displays, the SVDT–0505 includes four 3U VITA 65 OpenVPX modules to facilitate future hardware upgrades. This innovation allows owners to customize their display hardware with alternative processing, I/O, and custom-made VPX modules without replacing the entire system. The SBC includes a cutting-edge 7th-Generation GPU processing and graphics capability for hosting customer-developed software applications.

"The SVDT–0505 is another smart, rugged display that can be customized to meet any program requirements or customer needs," said Layne Merritt, Vice President & General Manager of Airborne Systems at Intellisense. "We have experience and expertise in integrating smart technology over a VPX backplane on a variety of configurations and aircraft platforms. Now we are bringing those advances to an even smaller package. The SVDT–0505 will be a part of modernization efforts that saves taxpayers millions of dollars and keeps aircraft operable and effective for decades to come."

Intellisense manufactures all its avionics display products, including the new SVDT-0505, under ISO 9001, AS9100, AS9110, and CMMI-DEV Level 3 standards. The SVDT-0505 is another example of how Intellisense is helping meet the challenges of diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages while adding processing and modularity to the impacted platforms.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. Our hardware and software solutions turn raw data into useful information for improved decision-making and process automation. Our services include research and development, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 80,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D- and AS9110-certified manufacturing facilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, and volume production with full quality assurance.

