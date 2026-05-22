Intellisense Systems Selected by Boeing for $400M+ C-17 Flight Deck Replacement Program

TORRANCE, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of advanced avionics and sensor systems, announced today its selection by The Boeing Company to provide Data Concentrator Units (DCU) and Multifunction Displays (MFD) for the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Flight Deck Replacement (FDR) program. This critical technology refresh is designed to resolve obsolescence and enhance the operational capabilities of the global C-17 fleet, with an estimated lifetime award value exceeding $400 million.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. Intellisense Systems, Inc.

As part of this modernization effort, Intellisense Systems will deliver a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) compliant DCU. This unit features a high-performance multi-core Single Board Computer (SBC) and advanced video interfaces required to bridge the gap between the aircraft's Mission Computer and its primary flight displays.

Complementing the DCU is the Intellisense 15-inch MFD, currently the highest-resolution display available for military applications. The MFD integrates sophisticated video and data manipulation capabilities, providing a state-of-the-art Pilot Vehicle Interface (PVI) that utilizes both tactile bezel controls and advanced touch-screen technology.

"The Intellisense team is proud to collaborate with Boeing on this essential upgrade for the U.S. Air Force," said Dr. Robert Waldo, CEO of Intellisense Systems. "By delivering ruggedized, modular computing together with our flagship primary flight displays, we are ensuring the long-term readiness of a platform that is indispensable to global logistics. This selection is a testament to our continued investment in advanced avionics and the success of innovations fostered through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program."

The C-17 has served as the backbone of strategic airlift since the 1990s. This contract underscores Intellisense Systems' expanding role in the aerospace and defense sector as a premier provider of flight-critical modernization hardware.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a privately held, employee-owned leader in advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. Our hardware and software solutions turn raw data into useful information for improved decision-making and process automation. Our services include research and development, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 80,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D- and AS9110-certified manufacturing facilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, and volume production with full quality assurance.

For more information, visit www.intellisenseinc.com.

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SOURCE Intellisense Systems, Inc.