Intellisense Systems to assist City of Torrance Evaluate Flash Flood and Weather Sensor Technologies

Torrance Emergency Services is coordinating with the city's GIS Unit, Public Works Department and other internal sources to determine placement of multiple flood sensors into areas that are known to have habitual overflows within the city. The flash flood detection system is part of a nationwide, multi-state, test and evaluation project sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate as part of its Smart Cities initiative. Torrance will also have an ISI Micro Weather Sensor (MWS™) to evaluate real-time weather conditions, including more than 20 critical weather data parameters, at the Torrance Airport at Zamperini Field. Initially developed for the U.S. military, the MWS™ was recently deployed in the California wildfires and provided critical weather data to fire fighters.

"I am very excited to announce the beginning of ISI's relationship with the City of Torrance," says Frank Willis, ISI's president and chief operating officer. "As an organization we are committed to supporting the community we live and work in, and appreciate this opportunity to gain valuable feedback from the city for the sensor technology. Our weather sensors will provide accurate information on adverse conditions and notify Emergency Services in real time. This will allow the city to best prepare citizens for weather- driven events."

About IntelliSense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. (www.intellisenseinc.com) is a newly formed advanced technology company headquartered in Torrance, CA. The company provides engineering solutions for sensor, optoelectronic, augmented intelligence and visual displays for the U.S. government and commercial markets. Intellisense is best known for its 3-lb, unattended Micro Weather Sensor that delivers localized weather conditions anywhere it is deployed in the world.

Media Contact

Contact: Shantel Perez

Email: SPerez@intellisenseinc.com

Phone: (310) 320-1827

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellisense-systems-to-assist-city-of-torrance-evaluate-flash-flood-and-weather-sensor-technologies-300668081.html

SOURCE Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.intellisenseinc.com

