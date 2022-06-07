Intellisense Systems Wins Contract to Replace Multi-Function Controls and Displays on the C-5M Super Galaxy

The largest cargo aircraft in the United States Air Force will undergo an avionics modernization program, including a high-resolution, large area cockpit display system from Intellisense.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems Inc., a leading provider of avionics displays for numerous platforms, has been awarded a contract via the SOSSEC, Inc. Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to provide the United States Air Force (USAF) with Replacement Multi-Function Controls and Displays (RMCD) on the C-5M Super Galaxy Transport Aircraft. Intellisense will provide a high-resolution version of the Video Display Terminal, also known as the VDT-1209, which is currently in use on the MC-130J. As the RMCD hardware systems prime contractor, Intellisense will work alongside CMC Electronics, who is providing their multicore avionics computer, the PU-3000, as the graphics processing unit (GPU) to complete the cockpit display system replacement. Intellisense and CMC will be providing a solution that is open, modular, allows for much easier customer software integration, and can grow with aircraft and user needs. This architecture is readily adaptable for other aircraft as a cost-effective, open architecture, modernization solution.

Two pilots appear on the flight deck of the C-5M Super Galaxy over mountainous terrain.

The C-5M Galaxy is the USAF's largest cargo aircraft and the third largest airplane in the world. It currently features six multi-function smart displays that provide the pilot, copilot, and flight engineers with primary flight and navigation information. Under this RMCD effort, the USAF intends to replace the existing displays with modernized, large-format 15-inch displays and three separate GPU line-replaceable units.

Under the OTA agreement, Intellisense will provide the USAF with complete prototype shipsets, as well as support the development and rehosting of the C-5M Operational Flight Program. Additionally, Intellisense will develop the system to meet airworthiness requirements and coordinate other engineering and manufacturing development activities with both the Air Force and the prime integrator before heading into production for all 52 aircraft in the fleet. The project will also demonstrate the feasibility of using this modernized display and processing system on other key aircraft.

"This C-5M RMCD win marks an important step for us," said Jack McParlane, Director of Business Development in Intellisense's Airborne Systems Department. "Not only will we be providing a Primary Flight Display for an essential USAF aircraft, but we will also be integrating and delivering the full C-5M cockpit display system, including state-of-the-art, multicore avionics computers from CMC Electronics. The program scope further demonstrates our ability to address flight-critical avionics beyond just displays."

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 70,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

