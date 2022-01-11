Intellisense Systems Wins Contract to Supply 20 x 8-inch Large Area Display for the Calidus B-250

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems Inc., a leading provider of avionics, including displays for numerous aircraft, won a contract to supply the large format primary flight display (PFD) for the Calidus B-250, a light attack combat and training aircraft. This advanced cockpit display meets the performance requirements for the aircraft and features patented optical design techniques that provide outstanding brightness and contrast ratio for peak sunlight readability and reduce reflections within the B-250's bubble canopy. Intellisense expects to begin delivery of its 20 x 8-inch Large Area Displays (LAD–2008) as the PFD for the new B-250 in mid-2022.

The LAD–2008 provides a fully redundant design and sophisticated human-machine interface (HMI) in its touch screen and bezel, specifically tailored to meet Calidus's needs. The displays will come equipped with vFusion™ technology, which enables simultaneous display of video from multiple sources on the aircraft and supports a modular avionics architecture. This technology also provides picture-in-picture capabilities, windowing, cropping, scaling, and a video-recording output. The redundant architecture ensures no single point of failure can compromise the mission and contributes to Design Assurance Level (DAL) B certification in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety guidelines for airborne electronic hardware and software. The LAD–2008 is also designed for use with a low-profile head-up display (HUD).

"We are very excited to be entering this long-term partnership with Calidus as they officially launch the B-250 program," said Jack McParlane, Director of Business Development at Intellisense. "The LAD–2008 meets, and in many cases, exceeds the performance requirements of the B-250, which means that it can meet the needs of many other combat and commercial aircraft. The addition of vFusion technology allows for video management and aggregation of video from multiple sources on the aircraft, so pilots get all the critical information they need whether they are in a combat or training scenario."

The Calidus B-250 is a mission-ready single-engine turboprop aircraft designed specifically for asymmetric warfare zones. It incorporates a carbon fiber structure to withstand the most adverse environmental conditions, making it ideal for close air support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and basic and advanced training. The B-250 also boasts a maximum range of 2,400 nautical miles, a maximum flight time of 12 hours, and operational costs of less than $1,200 per flight hour. The low-power consumption and high-reliability of the LAD–2008 enable those impressive capabilities. The B-250 program will serve the UAE Air Force and other global customers.

"This contract is a significant achievement for our company," said Frank Willis, President and CEO of Intellisense. "It is the first time that we have supplied the PFD for the initial build of a new aircraft, and we are proud to be able to deliver DO-254 and DO-178 safety-certified avionics equipment for a non-U.S. based aircraft manufacturer. Providing a primary display for a production aircraft enhances our reputation as a trusted avionics equipment supplier. We're honored to be a part of this first-build order for Calidus and their remarkable B-250."

About Intellisense System, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and

training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 70,000 square feet across multiple facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

About Calidus

Calidus is a technology development and manufacturing company founded in 2015. Calidus provides cutting-edge technology for aeronautical and land systems, forefront products, and fully integrated solutions for its clients. From the design and engineering phase to development, Calidus executes industrial enterprise investment programs according to Calidus Strategy and Program Management. Calidus is committed to the quality and satisfaction of its stakeholders, using a risk-based thinking and process approach in our daily operations execution as well as when planning strategic objectives.

