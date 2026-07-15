IntelliShift and TruckerCloud Partner to Give Insurers a Clearer View of Fleet Safety

New integration delivers IntelliShift telematics and AI video event data to insurance carriers and risk managers for smarter underwriting.

COMMACK, N.Y., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliShift, the fleet intelligence platform built for fleet people by fleet people, today announced a partnership with TruckerCloud, a telematics data platform for the commercial trucking and auto insurance ecosystem. The integration gives insurance carriers and risk managers direct access to IntelliShift telematics and video event data.

Through the partnership, IntelliShift joins TruckerCloud's network of connected camera and telematics providers. Insurers can now see how a fleet actually operates, from location and routes to driver behavior captured by AI dash cams. That more complete picture helps carriers price risk more accurately and recognize the fleets that put safety first.

For fleet operators, the value is straightforward. The safety data they already collect can finally work for them at renewal time. Instead of being measured against industry averages, safe fleets can let their own performance speak for itself.

"TruckerCloud is proud to add IntelliShift to our growing list of camera provider integrations. By bringing IntelliShift into our platform, we're able to give insurers a more complete picture of driver behavior—not just where a truck is, but how it's being operated. That data drives better underwriting decisions and better outcomes for everyone on the road," said Spencer Mitchell, CEO of TruckerCloud.

"Our customers invest in safety every day, and they deserve to see that work pay off beyond the road. This partnership connects their telematics and video data directly to the teams writing their policies. When insurers can see how safely a fleet actually operates, the safest operators often get the recognition they have earned," said Alex Castillo, Channel Sales Director at IntelliShift.

The integration is available now to IntelliShift customers and TruckerCloud's insurance partners.

About IntelliShift

IntelliShift is unified fleet intelligence made simple. Designed to solve safety and operational challenges, it is the solution that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to easily access all fleet operations data in a single platform. Leveraging 25+ years of expertise in business and hundreds of years collectively as fleet experts, IntelliShift delivers deep fleet data insights to drive better business outcomes. As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning construction, field services, utilities, and last-mile delivery markets, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment, easy integration with existing solutions, and immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics, and demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading brands, including Delta Airlines, PSEG, and OnTrac. To learn more about intellishift, visit intellishift.com.

About TruckerCloud

TruckerCloud is the leading telematics data platform for commercial auto insurance. With seamless integrations to 170+ Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and camera systems, TruckerCloud enables insurers to launch telematics-based programs in turnkey fashion. The TruckerCloud platform is tailored for the commercial auto insurance industry, providing tools for enhanced risk assessment, streamlined claims reporting and more effective loss control. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, TruckerCloud is transforming the commercial trucking industry with greater transparency, efficiency and data-driven decision-making. To learn more about TruckerCloud, visit truckercloud.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Epler

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE IntelliShift