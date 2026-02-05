intelliSPEC Announces Kash Mohammed as President to Lead Platform Evolution

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- intelliSPEC™, the proprietary inspection, asset management, and compliance platform, today announced the appointment of Kashif (Kash) I. Mohammed as President of intelliSPEC.

Kashif I. Mohammed

Based in Houston, Kash will lead the strategic evolution of intelliSPEC as it advances its transformation toward a unified, AI-driven industrial intelligence platform geared towards asset integrity. His mandate includes modernizing the technology stack, scaling enterprise platform capabilities, and establishing intelliSPEC as a modular, flexible, and reliable operating system for industrial asset management.

About intelliSPEC

Originally built in 2012 to replace paper reports and disconnected spreadsheets, intelliSPEC helps industrial teams see what's really happening across their assets. It brings field activity, asset data, and compliance information into one place so leaders can make decisions with confidence.

Today, intelliSPEC supports everything from coatings and fireproofing to scaffolding, bolting, and asset evaluations — and it's designed to grow far beyond any single service. By unifying data across operations, the platform delivers near real-time insight that helps teams spot risk sooner, plan smarter, and keep work moving safely and efficiently.

Under Kash's leadership, intelliSPEC is advancing its vision to power the future of industry through a unified intelligent operating system that makes industrial environments safer, smarter, and more sustainable. The platform's mission is to empower the industrial worker through an AI-native solution that digitizes complex workflows, delivers predictive insights, and ensures operational excellence at scale.

Kash brings more than 20 years of experience driving digital and enterprise transformation across global organizations. Prior to joining intelliSPEC, he served as Vice President of Software Engineering at S&P Global, where he led large-scale platform modernization initiatives, architected scalable systems, and managed globally distributed engineering teams. He holds an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin, a master's degree in computer engineering from the University of Houston–Clear Lake, and a Bachelor of Technology from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

"We are excited to welcome Kash to the intelliSPEC leadership team," said Stewart Records, Chief Executive Officer of PK Companies. "His experience and vision will be critical as we expand intelliSPEC into a scalable industrial intelligence platform that delivers long-term value to our clients."

"I am honored to take on this role during a pivotal period of transformation," said Kash I. Mohammed. "intelliSPEC has a strong foundation, and I look forward to building a platform that connects people, processes, and assets with intelligence and reliability."

Learn more: www.intellispec.com

SOURCE intelliSPEC