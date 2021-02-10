Intelliteach and Hilltop Consultants Renamed Frontline Managed Services® to Reflect Growth, Service Upgrades and Legal Industry Reach

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal and professional services outsourcing IT solutions provider Intelliteach, along with recently acquired Hilltop Consultants, announces today a complete rebrand and new company name: Frontline Managed Services®. The new name reflects the company's significant growth and expansion of its Administrative, Financial and IT Managed Services lines, enabling it to support more than 600 law firms at every front of their business, remain ahead of the curve of legal service delivery and technological innovation, and use its significant presence within the world's leading law firms to continue leading the legal industry forward.

"We have invested heavily into our business to add services and staff to ensure we are out in front of any new challenge and providing the latest, state-of-the-art platforms for law firms to reduce their IT and administrative expenses with increased efficiency, scalability, security and reliability at every front," said Frontline Managed Services CEO Seelin Naidoo. "This change reflects our commitment to continuing to invest on behalf of our law firm clients and innovating to ensure we are delivering administrative and IT services in ways that were never previously imagined and with the best enabling technology."

Frontline Managed Services' brand promise is expressed in its new tagline "Out front on every front," and investments since Intelliteach was acquired by CMS Management Solutions in 2012 have supported new implementations to deliver on that promise. Most recently, Frontline Managed Services became one of the first dedicated legal managed services provider to leverage ServiceNow® as its ticketing platform and is working on developing a suite of law firm-specific applications with ServiceNow. Additionally, Frontline Managed Services acquired Hilltop Consultants in October 2020, which has led to the expansion of its IT Managed Services platform with cybersecurity services supported by Arctic Wolf and disaster recovery and business continuity services enabled by Datto Technologies. Frontline Managed Services has also built upon its Financial Managed Services line to include more than 200 professionals and an eBilling platform to handle all billing and accounts receivable functions for firms.

In addition to service line upgrades, Frontline Managed Services has invested in significant growth to support all IT and administrative functions for its large roster of global law firms, which include more than 50% of the Am Law 200 and hundreds of mid-sized firms. To date, Frontline Managed Services has more than 600 employees across its five domestic and three international offices. This includes more than 100 engineers in its IT Managed Services division which offers a high-quality, holistic IT solution that consistently delivers over 40% operational savings. The IT Help Desk is staffed with more than 300 professionals to provide 24/7/365 support for more than 400 legal applications, having resolved more than 20 million tickets to date with an average 16-second response time. The company's eBilling services are staffed by more than 60 experienced professionals to help firms achieve 98% payment realization, 96% of e-bill acceptance upon first submission and resolution on rejections within 48 hours.

"We are grateful to our clients, technology partners and employees that have made Intelliteach a go-to provider for a wide range of IT, financial/administrative needs at law and professional services firms," said Naidoo. "So much has changed over the years, now including our name, as we work to stay ahead of legal industry service and technology needs at every operational front, but the level of service, responsiveness and innovation our clients have come to expect from Intelliteach and Hilltop Consultants will remain with Frontline Managed Services."

The company has a global footprint with offices in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Toledo, Toronto, London, and Goa, India.

