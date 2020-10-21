Intelliteach Bolsters IT Solutions with Acquisition of Leading Legal Managed Services Provider Hilltop Consultants

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelliteach, a global provider of outsourcing solutions in the legal industry, announced internally this week the acquisition of Hilltop Consultants. The combination of Intelliteach and Hilltop's suite of solutions and capabilities will accelerate the company to one of the most comprehensive Global IT Managed Service providers in the Legal Industry.

Intelliteach CEO, Seelin Naidoo

"We are thrilled to be combining with Hilltop Consultants. Hilltop's team will further expand our Legal Managed Services business. We are now better positioned to address the changing operational needs of our Clients and Industry," says Intelliteach CEO Seelin Naidoo. "Their breadth of experience is a great fit for our offering, from which Intelliteach can continue to grow and accelerate how we serve the Legal market."

With more than 400 clients in the Legal Industry, Intelliteach provides clients with its highly effective and cost-efficient Help Desk support, profit enhancing Accounts Receivable and eBilling Managed Services, along with a full suite of IT Managed Services.

Through this acquisition, Intelliteach will add services provided by Hilltop Consultants, including cybersecurity, network & infrastructure support, business continuity consulting, and enterprise implementation roadmaps, such as document management systems, time and billing programs, and other specialized applications.

"For the past 10 years, my goal has been to build an amazing legal focused Managed IT Services firm with a global reach," says Jim Turner, CEO of Hilltop Consultants. "Intelliteach and Boston Ventures are making this goal a reality. Our combined team is made up of some of the most talented Legal IT professionals in the business. I could not be more excited to join forces with Intelliteach."

Following this acquisition, Hilltop Consultants will continue to operate under its name while leveraging additional support, scale and management from Intelliteach. The combined experience will improve service line offerings to each company's clients through improved response times, a broader service offering and leading-edge technologies.

"We are excited to add Hilltop Consultants and its founder, Jim Turner, to the Intelliteach family," says Matt Kinsey, senior managing director at Boston Ventures. "As the technical needs of law firms continue to evolve and become more complex, the additional services will provide a meaningful addition to the Intelliteach offering as they continue to provide Managed Services to the legal industry."

The acquisition adds Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and expanding Atlanta offices to Intelliteach's existing Atlanta, St. Louis, Toledo, Toronto, London, and Goa, India locations.

