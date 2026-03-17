Intellitech and Cole-Parmer Unite to Bring Next‑Generation Micro Filling Technology to Global Markets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitech announces a strategic distribution partnership with Cole‑Parmer to expand global access to the i‑FILL® Micro, a precision‑engineered, single‑use dispensing system designed for accurate, aseptic, and repeatable micro‑volume filling. Through this collaboration, scientists and production teams across North America and Europe can now obtain the co‑branded Cole‑Parmer Single‑Use Dispensing Pump powered by i‑FILL® directly through Cole‑Parmer's trusted distribution network—delivering what both organizations stand behind: confidence in every fill.

Cole-Parmer Single-Use Dispensing Pump powered by i-FILL

Engineered for scientific environments where sterility, dose accuracy, and workflow reliability are non‑negotiable, the i‑FILL Micro supports applications in bioprocessing, cell and gene therapy, R&D, process development, QA/QC, formulation, and small‑batch aseptic fill/finish. Its single‑use fluid path, hybrid piston/diaphragm design, and intuitive digital interface allow teams to minimize operator error, streamline changeover, and maintain exceptional consistency across µL–mL fills.

"Intellitech developed the i‑FILL Micro for teams who depend on precise, repeatable, contamination‑free dispensing," said Barbara Biller, President of Intellitech. "Partnering with Cole‑Parmer ensures scientists, engineers, and manufacturing personnel can access this technology through a global supplier known for technical expertise, dependable support, and its long‑standing commitment to delivering confidence in every fill."

The i‑FILL Micro provides measurable benefits across a wide range of technical roles: bioprocessing & process development, R&D, cell & gene therapy, QA/QC, lab management, manufacturing, and fill/finish operations. With single‑use simplicity and exceptional precision, the system reinforces Cole‑Parmer's core promise—confidence in every fill.

The i‑FILL Micro pump and single‑use kits are available now through Cole‑Parmer. Explore and order today: https://bit.ly/Cole-Parmer-i-FILL

SOURCE Cole-Parmer