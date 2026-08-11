IntelliTek Health and Promevo Collaborate to Advance Trusted AI for Healthcare on Google Cloud

Collaboration brings together healthcare AI innovation, Google Cloud expertise, and enterprise implementation support to help healthcare organizations securely deploy AI, improve operational efficiency, and expand clinical capacity.

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliTek Health, a leader in AI-powered healthcare solutions, today announces a strategic collaboration with Promevo, a Premier Google Cloud, Enterprise AI and Google Workspace Partner, to support the migration, deployment, and continued advancement of IntelliTek Health's AI platform on Google Cloud.

The collaboration brings together IntelliTek Health's healthcare-focused AI solutions and Promevo's expertise across Google Cloud, Gemini, enterprise AI, and cloud transformation. Together, the organizations are working to accelerate the adoption of secure, scalable AI technologies for healthcare.

Driving Value for Healthcare Organizations

Through this collaboration, healthcare organizations will benefit from:

Reducing administrative workload through AI-powered automation

Increasing clinical capacity and operational efficiency

Enabling secure and scalable deployment of AI technologies, backed by confidential computing and enterprise-grade data governance

Strengthening trust in healthcare data through advanced security and governance frameworks

Accelerating innovation through Google Cloud, Gemini, and next-generation AI capabilities

By combining healthcare-specific AI innovation with proven cloud and implementation expertise, IntelliTek Health and Promevo are helping healthcare organizations move from AI exploration to real-world deployment and measurable impact.

Building the Foundation for Trusted Healthcare AI

As healthcare organizations increasingly adopt artificial intelligence, trust, security, and data governance have become critical requirements for successful implementation.

Through this collaboration, IntelliTek Health is leveraging Google Cloud's AI-native infrastructure and advanced security capabilities while working alongside Promevo to support the migration and optimization of its growing healthcare AI platform.

This foundation enables IntelliTek Health to continue delivering AI-powered solutions that operate in real time within clinical environments while maintaining the security, scalability, and compliance standards required across healthcare.

Combining Healthcare Innovation with Google Cloud Expertise

IntelliTek Health provides AI-powered solutions designed to support healthcare organizations across the care continuum, including ambient clinical documentation, care plan automation, patient engagement, workflow optimization, and remote patient monitoring.

Promevo brings deep expertise across the Google ecosystem, helping organizations successfully adopt and scale Google Cloud, Gemini Enterprise, Google Workspace, and enterprise AI technologies through consulting, implementation, development, and technical support services. In particular, Promevo is at the forefront in implementing Google Cloud's Confidential Computing, a next-generation security approach that protects data even while it is being processed, allowing organizations to run their most sensitive AI and data workloads with complete privacy and trust.

Together, the organizations are focused on ensuring healthcare providers can confidently adopt AI technologies within secure, enterprise-grade environments.

Advancing the Future of Healthcare AI

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping healthcare organizations adopt AI responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of security, privacy, and performance.

As IntelliTek Health continues to expand its platform capabilities across clinical documentation, care planning, patient engagement, and workflow automation, Google Cloud and Promevo provide the technical foundation and expertise needed to support future innovation at scale.

"Healthcare organizations need AI solutions they can trust. Through our collaboration with Promevo and the power of Google Cloud, we are building a foundation that enables providers to confidently adopt AI technologies while improving efficiency, expanding capacity, and maintaining the highest standards of security and governance."

— Martyn Molnar, CEO, IntelliTek Health

Few industries stand to benefit more from advanced AI capabilities than healthcare. Our role with IntelliTek Health isn't just technical migration; it's making sure their team and clients can operate with total confidence in the Google Cloud infrastructure and experience elite performance and outcomes.

— Karthik Kripapuri, CEO, Promevo

About IntelliTek Health

IntelliTek Health is an AI healthcare technology company focused on transforming clinical and patient workflows through AI-driven solutions. Its platform leverages real-time ambient technology across the care continuum, from clinical documentation, billing, task management, referrals, and care plan automation to patient engagement, adherence monitoring, and remote care management. IntelliTek Health helps healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden, expand clinical capacity, improve continuity of care, and create new opportunities for growth.

About Promevo

Celebrating 25 years of operation, Promevo is a dedicated Google Cloud Premier Partner helping more than 4,000 organizations worldwide maximize the value of their Google investments, from Google Workspace and Google Cloud to Chrome Enterprise. Promevo is also the company behind gPanel, the #1-rated Google Workspace administration platform, available at gpanel.io. With a team of certified specialists and a proven track record of enterprise deployments, Promevo is the trusted partner for organizations looking to move faster, work smarter, and grow with Google.

Media Contact:

Jacob Lussier

Walker Sands for Promevo

[email protected]

SOURCE Promevo