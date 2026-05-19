Promevo Expands Google Cloud Services Portfolio with New Gemini Enterprise AI-Focused Offerings

COVINGTON, Ky., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promevo, a Premier Google Cloud Partner trusted by more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, today announced the launch of three specialized Google Cloud AI services designed to accelerate enterprise adoption of Google's rapidly advancing Gemini artificial intelligence platform.

Promevo's new offerings include the Gemini Enterprise Accelerator, Google Cloud Marketplace agent building & launch support, and Custom AI App Development & Integration. These services position Promevo as an essential partner for organizations looking to operationalize Google's entire AI suite – including the Gemini Enterprise Agentic AI Platform.

"Google's made a tremendous leap to the front of the enterprise AI landscape, and their willingness to lean on partners like Promevo is a major reason for that ascension," says Eric Klostermann, Promevo's Vice President of Cloud and AI services. "They understand that agentic work transformation isn't as simple as buying licenses. It requires intentional planning, technical expertise, custom development, change management, and commitment to helping organizations adapt and evolve. Promevo has been doing that for 25 years now."

Gemini Enterprise Accelerator

Promevo's Gemini Enterprise Accelerator is a structured, end-to-end program that guides organizations through a full Gemini Enterprise deployment in as few as eight weeks. Unlike self-driven implementations that can stall due to resource constraints or lack of AI expertise, the Accelerator provides a guided path with clearly defined milestones and dedicated Promevo specialists at every stage.

The program encompasses:

Data preparation and governance strategy

Custom AI agent and platform connector building and configuration

Hands-on workshops and end-user enablement

Ongoing optimization and post-launch support

Google Cloud Agent Marketplace — Agent Building & Listing

Google Cloud Marketplace is a premier destination for pre-vetted enterprise AI agents, and Promevo is uniquely positioned to help organizations design, build, and list production-ready agents that drive tangible business outcomes. This service opens significant new revenue streams for clients while enabling frictionless distribution of AI agents across their organizations and external customers.

Promevo's Agent Marketplace services include:

Agent scoping, architecture, and development

Quality assurance, security review, and compliance checks

Google CloudMarketplace listing, positioning, and publishing

Internal and cross-organizational deployment strategy

Custom AI App Building & Integration

Leveraging the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform (the enterprise evolution of Vertex AI) Promevo's AI specialists work alongside client teams to design, develop, and integrate custom AI-powered applications. Whether the goal is an internal productivity tool, a customer-facing platform, or a mission-critical workflow automation, Promevo delivers tailored solutions built on Google's most powerful AI infrastructure.

The new services bolster Promevo's position as the largest partner that focuses solely on Google Cloud products and services. The company's other business lines include service dedicated to Google Workspace support, ChromeOS hardware and licensing, Looker Data Studio and BigQuery data analytics, Google Cloud infrastructure management, and gPanel, the #1 rated Google Workspace management and reporting platform.

For more information on these services and to speak with our team of experts, please visit promevo.com.

About Promevo

Celebrating 25 years of operation, Promevo is a dedicated Google Cloud Premier Partner helping more than 3,000 organizations worldwide maximize the value of their Google investments, from Google Workspace and Google Cloud to Chrome Enterprise. Promevo is also the company behind gPanel, the #1-rated Google Workspace administration platform, available at gpanel.io. With a team of certified specialists and a proven track record of enterprise deployments, Promevo is the trusted partner for organizations looking to move faster, work smarter, and grow with Google.

To learn more about Promevo's new Google Cloud AI services, visit promevo.com.

Contact:

Jacob Lussier

Walker Sands

[email protected]

SOURCE Promevo