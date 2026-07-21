Promevo Elevates Google Workspace Management with gPanel Upgrades: Advanced Rules Engine and New Drive Labels Visibility

COVINGTON, Ky., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promevo, a Premier Google Cloud Partner, today announced two significant feature updates to gPanel®, the top-rated Google Workspace administration and reporting platform. This latest release brings a major upgrade to the platform's intelligent Rules Engine alongside the introduction of Drive Labels visibility, empowering Google Workspace administrators with unprecedented 24/7 control, automation, and insight into their organizational policies and data.

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As organizations scale, managing security, user lifecycles, and data governance becomes increasingly complex. The newest gPanel updates address these challenges head-on by equipping IT administrators and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) with the centralized, single-pane-of-glass tools they need to secure their Google Workspace data painlessly.

Next-Generation Automation with the Upgraded Rules Engine

Initially introduced in 2024, the gPanel Rules Engine enables Google Workspace admins to create real-time automated actions based on triggers. For example, gPanel can automatically force a password reset for a user when suspicious behavior is detected, while simultaneously notifying the admin.

A new upgrade introduces even more triggers, actions, and safety features. Administrators can now identify, manage, and remediate significant events and questionable behavior automatically in real time, 24/7/365.

Key enhancements to the Rules Engine include:

Expanded Triggers: New capabilities, including Group Membership triggers, allow teams to instantly monitor privilege escalation and group hygiene at scale.





Impact Estimation: A powerful new safety feature that allows admins to evaluate a rule's conditions against historical event data, previewing exactly how many users or files will be impacted before the rule is enabled.





Rule Templates: Pre-configured, out-of-the-box templates for common governance use cases, such as external sharing detection and new user onboarding, making it faster than ever to deploy automated workflows.





Draft Mode & Lifecycle Management: Admins can now build, save, and safely iterate on rules in "Draft" mode without the risk of unintended actions.

The enhanced Rules Engine is available to gPanel Enterprise subscribers immediately.

Simplified Data Governance with Brand-New Drive Labels Integration

Protecting company data starts with knowing where it lives and who has access to it. While Google provides the core framework for Drive labels (metadata tags for file classification), visibility and management at scale has traditionally been difficult. gPanel's brand-new Drive Labels feature solves this by making managing Google Drive a much simpler, highly organized process.

Admins can now understand exactly how their organization classifies and governs Drive content without leaving their active workspace. Highlights include:

Centralized Label Manager: A new consolidated dashboard that gives admins a single, domain-wide view of every label in use, replacing manual, file-by-file discovery.





Instant Visibility Across Drive: Admins can now see up to five applied labels directly as a column within gPanel's Drive Explorer and Drive Search.





Sharing Exposure Alerts: A new "Visibility" column surfaces sharing exposure directly in My Drive tables, highlighting risky sharing settings instantly.





Advanced Exporting & Permissions: Clean, predictable label exports make compliance reporting effortless, while dedicated gPanel role permissions ensure only authorized users can view label data.

gPanel's Drive Labels functionality is available to organizations on gPanel's Starter, Standard, and Enterprise tiers.

"Manual audits and endless platform switching just aren't effective security and management practices at large organizations," says Monica Patel, Senior Product Manager at Promevo. "With the upgrades to our Rules Engine and the introduction of Drive Labels, we are giving Google Workspace admins the tools to not just react to their environment, but to proactively govern it in real-time."

To learn more about gPanel and how these new features can streamline your Google Workspace management, visit https://gpanel.io/ .

About Promevo

Celebrating 25 years of operation, Promevo is a dedicated Google Cloud Premier Partner helping more than 3,000 organizations worldwide maximize the value of their Google investments, from Google Workspace and Google Cloud to Chrome Enterprise. Promevo is also the company behind gPanel, the #1-rated Google Workspace administration platform, available at gpanel.io . With a team of certified specialists and a proven track record of enterprise deployments, Promevo is the trusted partner for organizations looking to move faster, work smarter, and grow with Google.

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SOURCE Promevo