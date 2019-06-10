Intellitek Systems Announces #GetWokeGoBroke Promotion

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitek Systems today announced its #GetWokeGoBroke promotion, offering companies who transition to OASIS CRM from any Salesforce product two years of free service on a three-year contract. "So, sitting in my office minding my own business with my morning coffee, I perused the Washington Post and learned one of our esteemed chief competitors had the virtuous (signaling) idea to kick gun manufacturers and retailers off of their platform. In light of Salesforce announcing companies may no longer use Salesforce products to sell certain weapons, I thought it appropriate to remind small businesses that Intellitek Systems still respects the US Constitution, and we would never unceremoniously change the terms of usage for our software in the interest of scoring political correctness points," commented Mark Merkle, Intellitek Systems' Chief Marketing Officer. Merkle stated companies that leave Salesforce for Intellitek Systems' OASIS CRM offering between today and December 31, 2019, can expect to receive months 24-36 on a 36-month agreement at no charge.

Founded in 2008 by Matthew May, Intellitek Systems provides custom CRM and ERP solutions for small and mid-market companies. With nearly 1,000 customers across more than a dozen countries worldwide, Intellitek Systems helps SMBs increase profitability and reduce operational waste with custom software solutions.

Companies wishing to avail themselves of this offer are encouraged to visit https://www.intelliteksys.com/get-woke-go-broke.html or contact the company via telephone at (888) 765-9450. Press inquiries should be directed to Mark Merkle, Chief Marketing Officer, via email at mark.merkle@intelliteksys.com.

For additional information, contact:

Mark Merkle, CMO

Intellitek Systems, Inc.

mark.merkle@intelliteksys.com

SOURCE Intellitek Systems