Intellitek Systems Announces Launch Of Accounting Partner Management Excellence Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help accounting firms tackle digital transformation for both themselves and their clients, while also enhancing the profitability of their practices, Intellitek Systems today announced the launch of its Accounting Partner Center of Excellence. Accounting firms, payroll providers, and other business advisory professionals who join the Intellitek Systems Accounting Partner Center of Excellence are eligible to re-sell Intellitek's ERP, CRM, payroll, and accounting software whitelabelled and customized to match the partner's brand. In addition to revenue generated from offering the software solutions, partners will receive referrals from Intellitek Systems and have opportunities to further increase revenue opportunities by optionally offering software implementation services and receiving referrals from Intellitek Systems and fellow partners for their standard accounting, payroll, or advisory services.

"By expanding our accounting partner program into a full-fledged Center of Excellence, Intellitek's network of accounting, tax, and business advisory professionals will have access to Intellitek Systems' more than a decade-long experience of delivering leading ERP, CRM, accounting, and payroll technologies. Likewise, Intellitek will benefit from having a network of trusted advisors that we can be confident will service our clients with the same level of excellence and integrity that we ourselves provide," commented Matthew May, Founder and Chief Project Engineer at Intellitek Systems. Mark Merkle, Intellitek's Chief Marketing Officer, added: "Joint clients from our accounting partner program can expect to turn to the combined expertise of Intellitek Systems and our accounting partners for a 'one-stop-shop' experience for technology as well as the strategic advice that can help them standardize their IT infrastructure while creating an organizational framework that enables them to do their best work without worrying about technology, financial analytics, tax issues, or payroll. It truly is a win-win for everyone."

