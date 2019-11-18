Intellitek Systems Announces Launch of Intellitek Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitek Systems, a leading provider of personalized CRM and ERP solutions for small and mid-market companies, today announced the beta launch of Intellitek Academy.

"Looking across the landscape of training delivered by most corporate learning programs and even other software companies, we noticed that few programs truly deliver quick, tangible results," commented Matthew May, founder of Intellitek Systems and President of Customer Success at Intellitek Academy. "The goal of Intellitek Academy will be to help not just Intellitek Systems' primary software clients but as many small and mid-size companies as possible prepare their employees, customers and partners for digital transformation. Each course delivered through the Academy will have a pre-defined set of guaranteed outcomes, and each account will be assigned a dedicated Customer Success Manager to help facilitate purpose-based learning. If those guaranteed outcomes are not achieved, the company is entitled to a 100%, no questions asked refund," May continued.

Through the remainder of 2019, Intellitek Academy will remain in "beta mode" meaning subscribers will receive special pricing in exchange for providing valuable feedback and direction for future course offerings. Beta users will be given the option of paying for individual courses or course bundles, or they can purchase a monthly "unlimited learning" Platinum Pass. "Of course, subscribers to our software will also receive unlimited access to the Academy," Mr. May commented.

For additional information or to view course options, interested parties can create a free "view only" account at https://academy.intelliteksys.com.

Press inquiries should be directed to Matthew May, President of Customer Success, Intellitek Academy, via email at matthew.may@intelliteksys.com or by telephone at (260) 255-3740.

SOURCE Intellitek Systems

Related Links

https://academy.intelliteksys.com

