Intellitek Systems Announces Release of 2019 ERP Buyer's Guide

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitek Systems today announced it has published its 2019 ERP Buyer's Guide. This year's buyer's guide details ERP's broader move toward enabling even small and mid-market companies to deploy digital transformation at scale.

"ERP was once the domain of large enterprises, but as companies with fewer than 500 employees begin to take on digital transformation initiatives, Intellitek saw an opportunity to provide a single source for smaller companies to access information about software that can help them deploy machine learning and enterprise management technologies across both their front-office and supply chain," commented Mark Merkle, company CMO.

More specifically, Intellitek Systems' 2019 ERP Buyer's Guide covers:

How to generate accurate forecasting

Surviving a changing regulatory environment

Enhancing data security

Interested parties can download Intellitek Systems' 2019 ERP Buyer's Guide free of charge at https://www.intelliteksys.com/erp-buyers-guide-2019.pdf

About Intellitek Systems: Intellitek Systems was started in July of 2008, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded on the premise of delivering the power of ERP software to small and mid-market companies by maximizing customizability to meet the unique needs of SMBs while keeping costs low. Since onboarding all ten of its beta companies into paying customers in 2010, Intellitek Systems has ramped up its marketing efforts and onboarded nearly 1000 satisfied clients across the banking, business services, manufacturing, retail and wholesale industries.

