Intellivest Securities Completes Jobs For Sustainable Jobs Corporation (a/k/a SJF Ventures), Invenergy LLC, HCAP Partners, LLC And Learn Capital, LLC

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellivest Securities, Inc., ("Intellivest") an investment banker/broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a FINRA member announced today that in the period from September 24, 2020 through November 5, 2020, it has completed outstanding investment banking assignments for the following clients: Sustainable Jobs Corporation (a/k/a SJF Ventures), Invenergy LLC, HCAP Partners, LLC and Learn Capital, LLC.

Intellivest is a pioneer and leader in the Impact Investing arena, also known as social investing, whereby investors invest to achieve a positive societal impact. Intellivest specializes in presenting networking events around the world for the purpose of linking investors and issuers.

Daniel H. Kolber, Founder and CEO of Intellivest said today:

"As previously reported, on July 30, 2018 Intellivest was sued by two former registered representatives in a case entitled 'Shawn Matthew Lesser and David Michael Whelchel vs. Intellivest Securities, Inc.' FINRA Case Number: 18-02695. On February 18, 2020 FINRA released the award in that case whereby a three-member panel unanimously denied all claims and remaining counterclaims.

As previously reported, Intellivest believes that the FINRA arbitration claims were meritless. The former registered representative claimants, using a Big Law firm as was their legal right, pursued their claims. Intellivest stood its ground but as a boutique firm operating under FINRA limited broker-dealer rules, was unable to use its personnel to transact other investment banking business during the FINRA arbitration case. I am pleased to report that now that an award has been issued in the arbitration case, these outstanding securities transactions have been completed.

Intellivest is in the process of completing other outstanding securities transactions and is confident that it will be able to report further completions in the future."

SOURCE Intellivest Securities, Inc.