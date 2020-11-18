Intellivest Securities, Inc. Disavows Any Affiliation With, Or Responsibility For, The Activities Of Church Impact, Inc., Including Marketing Efforts Directed At The Faith Or Religious Community And, Specifically, The United States Episcopalian Community

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellivest Securities, Inc., ("Intellivest") an investment banker/broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a FINRA member announced today that it has no affiliation with, or supervisory responsibility, over Church Impact, Inc.

Daniel H. Kolber, CEO of Intellivest issued the following statement:

Intellivest Securities, Inc. was a party to FINRA Arbitration Case number 18-02695 that was filed on July 30, 2018 and decided by award published by FINRA on February 18, 2020 (the "Arbitration Case").

During the Arbitration Case, Intellivest discovered the existence of Church Impact, Inc., whose articles of incorporation were filed with the North Carolina Secretary of State on November 19, 2015 by its incorporator and registered agent, an individual who is currently a Rector of an Episcopalian Church and the spouse of a former registered representative of Intellivest (the "Former Registered Representative").

Intellivest is a pioneer and leader in the Impact Investing arena and specializes in presenting networking events for the purpose of bringing together investors and issuers of securities interested in Impact Investing.

Intellivest believes that during the time the Former Registered Representative was registered with Intellivest, Church Impact, Inc. allegedly presented one or more events that it described as "Invested: A Church Impact Forum – A curated event to advance the alignment of deposits and investments for mission. The Invested Forums are supported by a grant from the Foundation of the Diocese of Western North Carolina." It was allegedly advertised that an admission fee of $25 would be charged to attend.

Intellivest believes that during the time that the Former Registered Representative was affiliated with Intellivest, Church Impact, Inc. was allegedly engaged in certain securities related activities of a networking nature like the networking activities engaged in and supervised by Intellivest Securities, Inc. for its own account. Because of the alleged involvement of the Former Registered Representative and other former registered representatives of Intellivest, Intellivest believes that the existence and activities of Church Impact, Inc. allegedly should have been disclosed to Intellivest in writing by, at least, the Former Registered Representative pursuant to FINRA rules but were not disclosed.

Therefore, be it known by all concerned that Intellivest Securities, Inc. has never been responsible for any activities of Church Impact, Inc. or its agents, including without limitation, any actions taken with respect thereto by anyone affiliated with Intellivest Securities, Inc. Any of the events or forums allegedly presented by Church Impact, Inc. allegedly were done without the knowledge of Intellivest Securities, Inc. which disavows any responsibility for their content. Further, Intellivest Securities, Inc. disavows any affiliation with, or responsibility for, the activities of Church Impact, Inc., including any marketing efforts directed at the faith or religious community and, specifically, the United States Episcopalian Community for any purpose, including, without limitation, to attend or present at events or forums or to receive educational or financial advice of any type.

