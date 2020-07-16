Intellivision Entertainment™ Reveals Exciting New Licenses To Expand Its Diverse Portfolio Of Sports Themed Video Games

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellivision Entertainment LLC, the video game industry pioneer, announced today several of their latest licensing agreements, which focus on sports-themed games, include Major League Baseball, Evel Knievel, and the American Cornhole League. These partnerships bring additional highly-recognized brands to Intellivision Amico™ through a series of officially licensed games that are simple and fun for the whole family.

"My early memories of playing the original Intellivision Major League Baseball game with my dad and brother helped inspire our vision to launch Amico," said Intellivision CEO and President, Tommy Tallarico. "Looking to the future, Intellivision is proud to offer a wide breadth of content for everyone in the family to enjoy from favorite sports and recreational games to thrilling, daredevil action. We continue to diversify our portfolio and gameplay experiences for Amico."

Major League Baseball

The licensing deal between MLB and Intellivision comes 41 years after the two groups launched their first partnership. That historic collaboration represented the first video game license with a professional sports league – a pioneering trend in the industry that Intellivision embraced across almost every sport. Unlike anything available at the time, Intellivision's Major League Baseball™ game was the first home video game ever to feature spoken voice (e.g. "YER OUT!"). The original Major League Baseball is the best-selling Intellivision game of all time with approximately one in three Intellivision households owning the title. Bringing yet another first to the baseball video game industry, Intellivision's MLB licensed game will introduce a competitive play option. This option will allow multiple players to join in the fun and set up head-to-head competition in different ways or all versus the computer. All 30 current MLB teams will be featured.

"Baseball video games have brought family and friends together for more than 40 years. Our renewed partnership with Intellivision continues that tradition with simplicity and fun for the whole family," said Senior Vice President, Games and VR, Jamie Leece. "We look forward to joining Intellivision with the shared mission of bringing family and friends together with the love of the game and passion for our sport."

Evel Knievel

Paying homage to the Knievel legacy, Intellivision is working with the Evel Knievel Family and Barnstorm Games to bring an exciting multiplayer game to the Amico platform. The updated version of the Evel Knievel game will feature enhanced graphics, sound, and art, plus a variety of multiplayer options utilizing Amico's unique controllers. In addition to new levels and gameplay features, more action such as the Skycycle X-2 rocket that was used in his infamous Snake River Canyon jump in 1974 will be added.

"My dad was a larger than life character who was a hero and inspiration to millions of people,"' said Kelly Knievel, son of Evel Knievel. "We are excited to work with Intellivision to keep his legacy alive, introduce his bold spirit to a new generation of fans, and take the thrill of the jump from the arena to the living room on Amico."

American Cornhole League

Developed exclusively for the Amico system with some of the world's greatest professional cornhole players, the American Cornhole League, which has been broadcasted on ESPN since 2016, is bringing America's fastest-growing recreational sport into the living room. With the intention of providing a game for everyone in the family, regardless of skill level, users can utilize the unique Amico controller with touchscreen and motion controls. Gameplay is available in career, arcade, multiplayer, or free play mode and features over 100 unlockables, multiple challenges, skill levels and ways to play – no summer BBQ picnic required.

"We are thrilled to work alongside Intellivision and some of the world's greatest players and to bring cornhole to the Amico console," said Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League. "We cannot wait for people to experience throwing ACL virtual bags in the comfort of their own home."

Intellivision is currently working on many more exciting partnerships in preparation for the Amico system launch. For more information please visit www.IntellivisionAmico.com .

ABOUT INTELLIVISION ENTERTAINMENT, LLC

Over 40 years ago, the Intellivision home video game console pioneered the video game industry, establishing many industry firsts and capturing an unprecedented 20 percent market share at the time. Building upon its gaming legacy with support and expertise from industry veterans and superstars, Intellivision is back with the mission to bring people together by delivering simple, affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Intellivision will launch Amico, a unique video game system that's redefining entertainment with family and friends. Amico will come with two easy-to-use color touchscreen controllers and is designed to be fun for all ages. With a broad variety of family-friendly games and a proprietary system that adapts gameplay for any skill level, players of all backgrounds can truly enjoy gaming together. More information can be found at www.IntellivisionAmico.com .

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

ABOUT EVEL KNIEVEL

From his humble roots in the unlikely town of Butte, Montana, Evel Knievel rode his motorcycle and willpower to an unparalleled level of worldwide glory and fame. Knievel was the King of the Daredevils, The Last of the Gladiators, The Godfather of Extreme Sports, and was an American legend known as an unwavering optimist, a doer, and a go-getter. Knievel's nationally televised motorcycle jumps, including his 1974 attempt to jump Snake River Canyon, represent four of the twenty most-watched stunts, including the number one spot, on ABC's Wide World of Sports events in history list. His achievements and failures, including his record 35 broken bones, earned him several entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. Knievel was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999, securing his place in history as an enigmatic folk hero. More information can be found at www.evelknievel.com .

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CORNHOLE LEAGUE

The American Cornhole League (ACL), the originators of competitive cornhole, promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. With over 350 directors all around the country, the ACL has solidified themselves as the go-to resource for all things cornhole. The organization has established the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. The ACL's global headquarters are in Charlotte, North Carolina. For further information on the ACL or how to become a director, please visit the Company's website at iplaycornhole.com .

SOURCE Intellivision Entertainment

Related Links

www.IntellivisionAmico.com

