Intellivision® Reveals Initial Details For The Upcoming Amico™ Home Video Game Console!

Intellivision Entertainment continues to build upon its gaming legacy with support and expertise from industry veterans and superstars, including longtime product manager/producer/marketer Jason Enos (involved in over 100 products launches, including the Metal Gear Solid®, Castlevania®, Contra®, Dance Dance Revolution®, Silent Hill®, TEKKEN™, Ace Combat®, Dragon Ball Z®, Monopoly® and PAC-MAN™ franchises), Perrin Kaplan (Zebra Partners, former Nintendo VP of Marketing & Corporate Affairs; launched the Nintendo Wii®, Nintendo DS®, Super Nintendo®, Nintendo Gamecube®, N64®), Beth Llewlyn (Zebra Partners, former Nintendo PR; launched the Nintendo Wii®, Nintendo DS®, Pokemon™), Scott Tsumura (Tozai Games, formerly co-founder and President of Nintendo Software Technology Corporation, and a pioneer in the early days of arcade game production, including Moon Patrol, Kung Fu Master, 10 Yard Fight, etc.), Phil Adam (Founder of Spectrum Holobyte, President & VP of Interplay Productions, helped introduce Tetris® to the world), André LaMothe (Hardware Evangelist, programmer, designer, author, over 750 products to market, artificial intelligence design for NASA) and advisor David Perry (Earthworm Jim™, Disney's Aladdin™, founder of Shiny Entertainment and co-founder of Gaikai cloud gaming utilized in the Sony PlayStation®4).

Game industry analyst and Wedbush Securities Managing Director of Equity Research Michael Pachter commented, "I think it's about time somebody focused on families with kid-friendly games. Intellivision has a long history of delivering content that everybody can enjoy, and with the revived console priced right, I expect it to be immensely successful. The company has the right leadership and is positioned in an underserved niche, I think the re-launch will be a home run."

"Intellivision Entertainment is also proud to announce that it joins console manufacturers Sony®, Microsoft® and Nintendo® as the fourth game console company to be an active member of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). The ESA's mission is dedicated to serving the business and public affairs needs of the video game industry as well as owning and operating the Electronic Entertainment Exposition (E3)."

Experience the Intellivision Amico™ Reveal Trailer HERE: https://youtu.be/xokUnn1lBGA



INTELLIVISION AMICO™ FEATURES AND INFORMATION:

PRICE RANGE (RETAIL)

US $149 - $179

NORTH AMERICAN, UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPEAN RELEASE DATE

October 10, 2020 (1010 2020)

SOFTWARE OVERVIEW

All games are family friendly and rated "E for Everyone" or "E10+".

Every game version on the console is EXCLUSIVE.

Quality over quantity! All games must past a strict quality control seal of approval.

Balanced gameplay and design for Equal Opportunity Gaming ™ for all.

for all. All games are downloadable and between US $2.99 - $7.99 .

- . No costly DLC (Downloadable Content) add-on's or "In-App Purchases".

Launch to include several built-in reimagined Intellivision Classics (pre-installed in every console) and over 20 games including both reimagined industry classics and brand new exclusive titles via the Intellivision Online Store.

CONTROLLERS

2 wireless Bluetooth controllers (up to 8 player compatible and connectivity).

3 ½ inch (2:3 aspect ratio) Color Touchscreen.

Pioneering tilting positional disc with surrounding interactive LED border.

4 arcade-style tactile feedback buttons.

Gyroscope & Accelerometer.

Force feedback.

Controller to be used horizontally or vertically including dominant left or right hand usage.

Qi (pronounced "CHEE") wireless onboard charging.

Speaker

Microphone

Free downloadable app enables mobile phones as additional controllers (up to 8 players).

HARDWARE & TECHNOLOGY

State of the Art 21 st Century 2D Image Processing and Graphics Capability

Century 2D Image Processing and Graphics Capability Intellivision Prism ™ Onboard Interactive Lighting Technology.

Onboard Interactive Lighting Technology. WiFi/BT & Ethernet Connectivity.

HDMI Video Output.

Multiple USB Ports

System Expansion Interface.

ONLINE

Intellivision Online Store for the ability to purchase additional software.

Multi-player online gaming and structured multi-tiered tournament play.

Time & Space Leaderboard System ™ which includes high scores by locations and calendar.

which includes high scores by locations and calendar. Trophy/Achievement rewards system which awards unique accomplishments to each player.

REIMAGINED GAMES

Includes updated graphics, modernized audio, additional levels, multi-player modes (local and online), tournament modes AND MORE!

Intellivision Classics REIMAGINED and REMADE EXCLUSIVELY for the Intellivision Amico ™ : Astrosmash ™ , Shark! Shark! ™ , Baseball, Night Stalker ™ , Skiing, Math Fun ™ , SNAFU ™ , Utopia ™ , Frog Bog ™ , Boxing, Bowling, Triple Action ™ , Tron Deadly Discs ™ , Cloudy Mountain: Crown of Kings, Star Strike ™ , Horse Racing, Auto Racing, B-17 Bomber ™ AND MORE!

: Astrosmash , Shark! Shark! , Baseball, Night Stalker , Skiing, Math Fun , SNAFU , Utopia , Frog Bog , Boxing, Bowling, Triple Action , Tron Deadly Discs , Cloudy Mountain: Crown of Kings, , Horse Racing, Auto Racing, B-17 Bomber AND MORE! Atari Classics REIMAGINED and REMADE EXCLUSIVELY for the Intellivision Amico ™ : Pong ™ , Asteroids ™ , Centipede ™ , Tempest ™ , Adventure ™ , Missile Command ™ , Yar's Revenge ™ , Breakout ™ , Lunar Lander ™ , Night Driver ™ , Sky Diver ™ , Warlords ™

: Pong , Asteroids , Centipede , Tempest , Adventure , Missile Command , Yar's Revenge , Breakout , Lunar Lander , Night Driver , , Warlords Imagic Classics REIMAGINED and REMADE EXCLUSIVELY for the Intellivision Amico™: Microsurgeon™, Atlantis™, Demon Attack™, Dracula™, Beauty and the Beast™, Ice Trek™, Swords & Serpents™, Dragonfire™, Truckin'™ AND MORE!

Other Games REIMAGINED and REMADE EXCLUSIVELY for the Intellivision Amico™:

Miner 2049er ™

Super Burgertime ™

Bad Dudes ™

Caveman Ninja ™

Moon Patrol ™

R-Type ™

10 Yard Fight ™

Lode Runner ™

Spelunker ™

Kung-Fu Master ™

MotoRace USA ™

Tropical Angel ™

Archon ™

ToeJam & Earl™

Not only will the Intellivision Amico™ bring the fun and simplicity of classic gaming to modern day, but an entire plethora of completely brand new games and franchises are currently being created by game developers and game publishers around the world using the same core principles of sensible, simple and fun.

"The average age of a gamer today is 34 years old, and the market reflects that with a broad array of games for people of all ages. Of course, some parents may find that many of those games are not age-appropriate for their children," said ESRB president, Patricia Vance. "Intellivision's policy to only offer games rated E for Everyone and E10+ for Everyone 10 and up on its new system makes finding the right games easier for busy families, especially those with young gamers."

Followers can join the Intellivision family by subscribing to updates at IntellivisionEntertainment.com.

SOURCE Intellivision Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.IntellivisionEntertainment.com

