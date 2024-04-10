Intellivisit Solutions to Demo AI Decision Support Tools at Urgent Care Convention

MINNEAPOLIS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellivisit Solutions will stage demonstrations of Intellivisit Concierge, its AI clinical decision support tool, at the 2024 Urgent Care Convention April 13-17, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV. The theme of this year's convention is Recharge, building off the 2023 theme of Driving Change, and the Concierge software is just one example of how Intellivisit Solutions is doing just that.

Intellivisit Solutions to demo Concierge AI decision support at the Urgent Care Convention.

CEO Brandon Robertson will present a session titled "Optimize Performance Capabilities through Real-Time AI Decision Support," including a demo of the Intellivisit Concierge software, along with discussion of the performance improvement metrics and benefits to urgent care operators who are currently utilizing Intellivisit offerings.

"We're thrilled to be participating in this year's Urgent Care Convention," said CEO Brandon Robertson. "The UCA endeavors to lift the urgent care industry's operational, financial, quality and patient experience performance. Intellivisit Solutions shares that passion for innovation and improvement and we are excited to continue to push for innovation in the industry."

In addition to Brandon's presentation, Intellivisit Solutions will be highlighting its AI decision support technologies at Booth 144 within the Solutions.Expo and looks forward to the opportunity to have one-on-one discussions with attendees.

The 2024 Urgent Care Convention is produced and presented by the Urgent Care Association and College of Urgent Care Medicine and is the premier event for Urgent Care professionals. With the event expected to host close to 1,000 people, the Urgent Care Convention is the most robust educational and networking event in the Urgent Care industry. Attendees will enjoy five concurrent educational tracks of clinical, operational and hands-on sessions.

About Intellivisit Solutions

Intellivisit Solutions develops physician-led, real-time AI solutions that bolster clinical decisions, optimizing the efficacy and efficiency of patient care. For more information about Intellivisit Solutions please visit https://intellivisit.com.

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is the trade association for Urgent Care, with a membership of more than 4,000 Urgent Care centers representing clinical and business professionals from the United States and abroad. For more information about UCA, visit https://urgentcareassociation.org/

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Brandon Robertson, CEO

Intellivisit Solutions

[email protected]

(720) 281-0305

SOURCE Intellivisit Solutions