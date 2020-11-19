Intelliwave Technologies Announces Deeper Integration for SiteSense® and Procore® Users

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Intelliwave Technologies, a global leader in providing digital solutions for construction materials management, is proud to announce a significant expansion of the integration points available between SiteSense and Procore. Deeper integration continues to strengthen the strategic partnership between SiteSense and Procore.

The enhanced integration includes three new major benefits for Procore Users. Firstly, Submittal Document creation can be automated via a Material Needs document in SiteSense. Upon Submittal approval the required material can now be tracked through the Digital Supply Chain with Purchase Order and Shipment Documentation, significantly reducing time spent managing materials at the jobsite. Secondly, updates made to SiteSense Purchase Orders and Procore Commitment documents are kept in two-way sync reducing errors and eliminating double entry. Lastly, Procore Users can access the SiteSense interface using the Procore Embedded Experience, allowing users to remain within the Procore platform while viewing real-time project material quantities in SiteSense.

"The Procore team has shown a tremendous commitment to the construction community providing guidance and leadership to further the digitization of construction work procedures along with their continual drive to push out leading edge solutions," stated Dale Beard, CEO of Intelliwave. "We look forward to providing Procore users with accurate real-time data from SiteSense that will ultimately allow project teams to make better informed decisions throughout the project's lifecycle."

"SiteSense brings a powerful integration to the Procore platform for contractors needing to manage materials and equipment in a sophisticated way." stated Eric Tucker, Business Development Manager at Procore. "The Intelliwave team offers deep knowledge in construction operations that we are excited to bring to the rest of Procore's ecosystem."

View the Intelliwave listing in the Procore Marketplace outlining the integration between SiteSense and Procore. View the full news release on the Intelliwave Website.

Contact Intelliwave Technologies today to learn more about SiteSense products.

ABOUT INTELLIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

Intelliwave Technologies provides the world's most comprehensive materials management digital solution for construction projects. SiteSense Cloud and Mobile Software enables construction crews to make more informed decisions with accurate real-time information on material status and availability.

To learn more visit www.intelliwavetechnologies.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Twitter .

SiteSense® is a registered trademark of Intelliwave Technologies Inc.

Procore® is a registered trademark of Procore Technologies, Inc.

SOURCE Intelliwave Technologies Inc

Related Links

http://www.intelliwavetechnologies.com

