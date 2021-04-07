Intelliwave Technologies Releases Enhanced SiteSense® Integrations with Autodesk BIM 360 and Navisworks

EDMONTON, AB, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intelliwave Technologies, a global leader in providing digital solutions for construction materials management and tracking, is proud to announce new, direct integrations between SiteSense and Autodesk®'s BIM 360®, a construction management solution part of Autodesk Construction CloudTM, and Autodesk Navisworks®, a 3D model review software for architecture, engineering and construction. The advanced integrations between between SiteSense and Autodesk allows construction teams to gain critical insights on material status and availability to enhance construction scheduling and constraint analysis. Customers can maintain exceptional project visibility to make informed decisions efficiently and remain coordinated across their teams to reduce miscommunications, save time and money.

Intelliwave Technologies was formed in 2007 to provide new solutions in the construction industry to help increase "Time on Tools" for craft labor and improve site safety. The result was the creation of a revolutionary web and mobile-based software solution in one encompassing brand, SiteSense.

"The Autodesk team continues to show construction projects the value of digitization starting from design and engineering, all the way through construction and handover, via a wide breadth of product offerings and capabilities," stated Dale Beard, CEO of Intelliwave. "We look forward to providing Autodesk users with accurate real-time data from SiteSense that will ultimately allow project teams to make better informed decisions throughout the project's lifecycle."

The integration includes three new major benefits for SiteSense and Autodesk customers, keeping their field and office workflows connected in a single ecosystem:

Access critical project data in one place: BIM 360 users can now add a SiteSense Partner Card to their BIM 360 Project Home dashboard.

BIM 360 users can now add a SiteSense Partner Card to their BIM 360 Project Home dashboard. Connect inventory to engineering requirements: SiteSense users can now attach critical project documentation from BIM 360 such as bills of materials, drawings and work packages to SiteSense Material Needs documents.

SiteSense users can now attach critical project documentation from BIM 360 such as bills of materials, drawings and work packages to SiteSense Material Needs documents. More streamlined model reviews: Navisworks users can sync SiteSense material inventory status into project models to allow for quick conditioning and visualization for upcoming execution tasks.

"With increasing digitization and complexity in design and construction, project teams must frequently tie together data and documents from multiple systems," stated James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Connecting materials data from SiteSense to Navisworks models and BIM 360 construction management workflows helps all project stakeholders collaborate more effectively and make informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle."

View the Intelliwave publisher listings in the Autodesk App Store outlining the integration between SiteSense and Autodesk. View the full news release on the Intelliwave Website.

Contact Intelliwave Technologies today to learn more about SiteSense products.

ABOUT INTELLIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

Intelliwave Technologies provides the world's most comprehensive materials management digital solution for construction projects. SiteSense Cloud and Mobile Software enables construction crews to make more informed decisions with accurate real-time information on material status and availability.

To learn more visit www.intelliwavetechnologies.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SiteSense® is a registered trademark of Intelliwave Technologies Inc.

Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM 360 and Navisworks are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders

SOURCE Intelliwave Technologies Inc

Related Links

http://www.intelliwavetechnologies.com

