Intellum Secures $25 Million Investment from Guidepost Growth Equity

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum , a leading enterprise learning management system ("LMS"), today announced a $25 million minority growth investment from Guidepost Growth Equity. This partnership will accelerate the Company's product development, go-to-market, and key hiring initiatives and enhance its ability to deliver a new class of product targeting the two biggest challenges facing business education initiatives today: scaled content and engagement.

"Intellum has revolutionized corporate education, helping the world's largest and most sophisticated companies better engage and educate internal and external audiences, including customers, partners, and employees, and they are poised to enhance their leadership position," said Gene Nogi, Guidepost General Partner. "As an entrepreneur-led, capital-efficient, rapidly growing, and highly differentiated technology business operating within a large, dynamic market, Intellum embodies everything we seek in a partner. We are thrilled to join forces with Intellum on this exciting journey as they advance the corporate education industry."

Through its Gartner-recognized, award-winning LMS, Intellum helps the world's leading brands across diverse industries, including technology, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services, significantly improve business outcomes by better educating their customers, partners, and employees. To do so, clients combine formalized education curricula with informal and just-in-time learning through community, knowledge base, chat, on-demand video, live events, and certifications which are deployed and managed on the Intellum LMS. The platform delivers highly personalized learning experiences based on an individual's persona, preferences, and content interactions, driving best-in-class engagement. Intellum has the unique ability to address employee, customer, and partner education at scale within a unified environment, supporting the creation, delivery, management, and optimization of learning programs for sales enablement, customer support, customer success, marketing, product training, and compliance functions.

"Intellum's advanced education technology powers the largest and most successful learning initiatives in the world. From our vantage point, we see that every organization, large and small, faces the same two challenges: creating and managing content at scale and driving the kind of engagement that leads to real business results," said Chip Ramsey, Co-Founder and CEO of Intellum. "After forging our own path for years, we finally found a true partner in Guidepost who shares our vision for Intellum's future. With Guidepost's support and rapid technology advancements like generative AI, long-held concepts have been made possible, paving the way for Intellum to introduce a new class of product that redefines how companies engage and educate their audiences."

Intellum was advised on the investment by Lincoln International, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, and Taft Law. Guidepost was advised by Choate Hall & Stewart LLP.

About Intellum:

Intellum provides the corporate education platform that large brands and fast-moving companies rely on to improve product utilization, customer retention, and revenue. Intellum's scientific, data-driven approach is based on 20+ years of industry experience, and the Intellum Platform includes all of the tools an organization needs to create, deploy, manage, track, and continuously improve highly-personalized, engaging educational experiences. To learn more, visit https://Intellum.com .

About Guidepost Growth Equity:

Guidepost Growth Equity is a leading core growth equity firm that partners with entrepreneur-led application and infrastructure software and tech-enabled and data services companies transforming industries. Current and prior investments include ActiveViam, ClassWallet, Lucid (acquired by Cint Group AB), Mineral, OutSystems, Traction on Demand (acquired by Salesforce), and Tractive. Guidepost Growth Equity provides the flexible capital, operational assistance, and strategic guidance necessary to support the continued success of high-growth businesses and has over $1.6 billion of capital under management. For more information, please visit guidepostgrowth.com .

