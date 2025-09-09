Intellum Unveils the New Evolve: A Reimagined Future for Learning Content Creation

Intellum launches the new Evolve, a complete rebuild of its authoring platform, delivering modern design, collaboration, and future-ready intelligence.

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum, the leading enterprise learning management platform, today announced the launch of the new Evolve, a complete reinvention of its industry-leading authoring tool. Rebuilt from the ground up, the new Evolve introduces a modern, visual interface and an AI-ready foundation that makes it faster and easier than ever to design, collaborate, and scale impactful learning experiences.

This launch marks a strategic inflection point for content creation. While legacy platforms remain rigid and outdated, the new Evolve delivers simplicity, intelligence, and speed—setting a new benchmark for modern course authoring.

"We didn't just refresh Evolve—we reimagined it," said Chip Ramsey, CEO of Intellum. "Instructional designers and content creators are under pressure to deliver more, faster, and with fewer resources. The new Evolve removes friction, empowers collaboration, and lays the foundation for AI-driven course creation."

Power for Today, Built for What's Next

With the new Evolve, instructional designers, learning teams, and subject matter experts gain a truly modern authoring experience:

Visual WYSIWYG Editing – An intuitive builder with real-time previews for easy course creation.

– An intuitive builder with real-time previews for easy course creation. Effortless Collaboration – Streamlined comments, real-time feedback, and smart permissions keep teams aligned and moving faster.

– Streamlined comments, real-time feedback, and smart permissions keep teams aligned and moving faster. Customization Without Complexity – Full branding and design control—no code required.

– Full branding and design control—no code required. Launch-Ready Features – Interactive elements, multilingual workflows, backups, and SCORM export.

AI-First by Design

More than a rebuild, Evolve is engineered with a simplified, linear, AI-friendly data structure that supports full vectorization. Unlike SCORM-based formats, which are rigid and limit how content can be understood, every piece of Evolve content can be searched, analyzed, and improved by AI—tied directly to event-level learner interaction data. This means AI can not only generate and recommend content but also understand how learners engage with it, driving smarter improvements over time.

Evolve combines the ease of a Rise-style builder with the sophistication required for complex enterprise programs. Fast-follow innovations already on the roadmap include logic-based branching, Intellum Platform-native integration, and AI-assisted authoring.

