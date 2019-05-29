Intellyk Inc Announces Robotic Process Automation Partnership with UiPath

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intellyk Inc, a technology consulting firm headquartered in Piscataway, NJ announced that it has formed a partnership with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. This partnership will allow both companies the ability to deliver automation solutions to their customers.

Driven by global megatrends and digital transformation needs, the market for RPA continues to grow and evolve as enterprises across industry sectors look to reshape business operations. This technology enables companies of any size to vastly improve the productivity and consistency of their repetitive manual processes.

"By partnering with UiPath, Intellyk Inc will help customers automate manual work that will result into increased compliance, operational efficiency, cost savings and increased ROI. Intellyk Inc will focus on automation of tasks – including Customer support, HR, IT Operations, Compliance, Accounting, Finance, etc – with optimal agility. By delegating these processes to a virtual digital workforce of software robots, company employees will be able to focus on more strategic, high value and customer-facing initiatives," said Vineet Kumar CEO at Intellyk Inc. "We are excited to formalize our partnership with UiPath, who offers a market-proven platform for automation that is very capable, flexible and scalable. UiPath and Intellyk Inc share a common goal of increasing level of automation for business which allows them to have improved business outcomes, employee experiences and customer satisfaction. This makes UiPath a natural choice of partner for Intellyk Inc in its Digital Services."

As a UiPath partner, Intellyk Inc will work with customers for successful adoption of RPA. UiPath is recognized worldwide for product leadership and technical excellence. Recently ranked 26th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies, UiPath retains the largest development team in the industry and is committed to continuous innovation delivery year-round to accelerate value from automation.

About Intellyk Inc:

Intellyk is recognized is one of the fastest growing technology solutions company delivering digital services. As organization we understand the role of technology in business transformation. We are global organization offering technology solutions to customers in Automotive, Financial Services, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Energy and Utility industry. Our Headquarter is in New Jersey and we operate US nationwide through our branch locations.

Contact:

Vineet Kumar

7326482011

215341@email4pr.com

SOURCE Intellyk Inc