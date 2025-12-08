Intelo.ai Honored for Innovation and Product Launches in the 2025 Just Style Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelo.ai has been recognized in the 2025 Just Style Excellence Awards with distinctions in both the Innovation and Product Launches categories for its Collaborative Intelligence Agent Network.

The Just Style Excellence Awards is an independent recognition program powered by the business intelligence of GlobalData, whose researchers, journalists, and Artificial Intelligence analyze over 1 billion datasets annually to spotlight top-tier companies and achievements across more than 200 countries.

Being honored in two Areas of Excellence underscores the impact Intelo.ai's AI-driven merchandising and planning platform is having on the apparel, footwear, and textile retail industry.

"Winning these two awards from Just Style is a powerful validation of our mission to fundamentally change merchandising & planning in retail," said Jeff Fish, Co-CEO of Intelo.ai. "We saw that the industry didn't need another isolated tool; it needed a unified collaborative intelligence layer that links financial goals directly to execution. This recognition belongs entirely to our team, whose relentless hard work has transformed a complex vision into an Agentic platform that is delivering measurable value for our customers."

Revolutionizing Retail with Collaborative Intelligence

Intelo.ai's Collaborative Intelligence Agent Network is an enterprise-grade AI platform designed specifically for merchandising and planning, with specialized agents mapped to real-world workflows across Merchandise Financial Planning, Pre-Season, and In-Season Management.

These awards affirm the company's belief that retail needs transparent, collaborative intelligence rather than monolithic "black box" engines. Intelo.ai's multi-agent architecture was engineered specifically to tackle one of the most persistent barriers to AI adoption in retail: trust and explainability.

"From an engineering perspective, our goal was to move beyond the 'black box' era of merchandising AI," said Roopesh Nair, Co-CEO of Intelo.ai. "These awards for Innovation and Product Launch highlight the success of our Multi-Agent Platform—an architecture designed for transparency and collaboration. We didn't just build features; we built a modular network of specialized agents that can explain their logic, handle complex scenarios, and integrate seamlessly with legacy systems. I am incredibly proud of our product and engineering teams. Their dedication to building a scalable, explainable, and scenario-native architecture has set a new technical benchmark for the market."

A New Standard for AI in Retail

By connecting directly to operational and financial levers such as open-to-buy, markdowns, replenishment, rebalancing, and inventory turns, the platform is built to influence how retailers plan, buy, and manage inventory at scale.

Scenario-planning agents enable teams to test alternative strategies, quantify trade-offs, and understand the impact of different budget, line, and assortment decisions before committing. The recognition in the Product Launches category highlights Intelo.ai's success in bringing this architecture to market as a production-grade operating layer that works alongside incumbent systems, including major platforms such as Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce.

About Intelo.ai

Intelo.ai is building the future of retail with its Collaborative Intelligence platform for Merchandising & Planning. Our innovative AI agents work alongside human teams, augmenting their capabilities to master the complexity of modern retail. By unifying data and empowering collaboration between humans and AI, Intelo.ai helps retailers optimize assortments, improve forecasts, and drive profitable growth.





About The Just Style Excellence Awards

The Just Style Excellence Awards is one of the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognized programs throughout the industry. The program acts as a voice of authority, recognizing forward-thinking, innovative companies that drive positive change in the industry across areas such as Business Expansion, Innovation, Product Launches, and Sustainability. The official website is: https://www.just-style.com.

