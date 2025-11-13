IntelPro Licenses Ceva Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 IPs to Launch AIoT Matter-Ready SoCs

First product based on collaboration, the IntelPro IPRO7AI, integrates multi–mode wireless, security, multimedia, and AI processing to power next–generation smart home, industrial, and consumer IoT devices

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence and seamless connectivity converge to redefine the Internet of Things (IoT), demand is rising for platforms that combine low–power wireless, security, multimedia, and on–device AI. Addressing this trend, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced that IntelPro Inc., a Taiwan-based semiconductor and AIoT solutions provider, will debut its new IntelPro IPRO7AI system–on–chip (SoC). The IPRO7AI integrates the Ceva-Waves Bluetooth® Low Energy 5 IP alongside 802.15.4, Thread, Zigbee and Matter support, a RISC–V security MCU, image processing, and an NPU for AI applications, delivering a Matter–ready platform for smart home, industrial, and consumer IoT devices.

Ceva and IntelPro partner to launch the IPRO7AI chipset: integrating wireless, security, multimedia, and AI to accelerate smart home and industrial IoT innovation

"Connectivity and intelligence are converging in every corner of the IoT," said YK Lien, General Manager of IntelPro. "Leveraging Ceva's market-leading wireless connectivity IPs, we can deliver the IntelPro IPRO series chipsets as turnkey connected AIoT platforms that integrates wireless, security, multimedia, and AI processing. This allows our customers to accelerate product development and bring differentiated, Matter–ready devices to market."

"We are pleased to welcome IntelPro as a licensee of our wireless connectivity IPs," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at Ceva. "As AI broadens across IoT end markets, our portfolio spanning connect, sense, and infer provides the foundation that makes these devices possible. IntelPro's IPRO7AI is a strong validation of how our technologies are becoming foundational to the next wave of smart, secure, and ubiquitously connected products."

The IntelPro IPRO7AI, powered by Ceva-Waves Bluetooth Low Energy 5 IP, is the first product in IntelPro's roadmap powered by wireless connectivity platforms. It will support a broad range of IoT use cases including smart appliances, industrial automation, and connected consumer devices, while serving as the foundation for IntelPro's broader roadmap that will expand to include Ceva's Wi–Fi 6 and dual–mode Bluetooth 5 solutions.

About IntelPro

IntelPro Inc. (英特博股份有限公司) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor and AIoT solutions provider headquartered in Zhubei City, Hsinchu County. The company delivers turnkey IC and chipset solutions for smart home, industrial, and consumer applications, with a focus on flexibility, customization, and integration.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 20 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.