Intel's Real Threat: ARM? Per Liftr Insights data

Liftr Insights data shows the impact of ARM on Intel, especially with the introduction of Azure Cobalt and Google Axion

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, revealed data providing a glimpse into the growth of ARM and its impact on Intel's CPU market share in the cloud.

Public cloud providers are core customers for the large semiconductor businesses. Liftr Insights captures regular census data for the top cloud providers representing over 75% of public cloud.

When removing the older generations, Intel's current share is just over half the market at 53.7%. Post this Intel's real threat may be ARM with the recent introduction of Azure Cobalt and Google Axion, as shown by Liftr Insights data

"Enterprises care what is happening in cloud because it affects their bottom line when considering current and future cloud spend," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "They might already be considering ARM for many of the power and cost benefits, but also understanding ARM's market share and growth can help them plan their next steps."

Liftr data show that Intel has been losing market share. For example, in Europe at the end of October 2024, Intel's share compared to AMD has dropped to 70.9% from 80.1% two years earlier. Intel's market share decreases when factoring out older generations of semiconductors, quantifying how later generations of AMD are being adopted at higher rates than earlier generations.

Even worse for Intel is the impact after factoring in ARM instances in Europe. Intel commands only 62.9% of the market once ARM instances are factored in at the end of October 2024. This is down from 74.0% two years earlier. And when removing the older generations, Intel's current share is just over half the market at 53.7%. Liftr data show consistent results in other global regions.

Prior to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's recent exit, Intel's market share worsened in the last few months with both Azure introducing its Cobalt ARM-based instance and Google introducing its own Axion. As with AWS' Graviton CPUs, the Azure and Google CPUs are anticipated to expand, which will put further strain on Intel's CPU business in the cloud.

"Data-driven organizations need numbers to gauge global cloud activity," says Schadt. "A regular pulse of changes is critical when they affect your bottom line of cloud spend."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun Yitian, AWS Graviton, and Ampere Computing Altra

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, Google, and Qualcomm.

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, CoreWeave, Lambda, and Vultr as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Cloud Components Tracker, Intelligence Compute Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

The following are registered intellectual property marks, trademarks, or service marks of their respective companies:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Alibaba Cloud

Google Cloud

Oracle Cloud

Tencent Cloud

CoreWeave

Lambda

Vultr

Intel Corporation

Ampere Computing

Qualcomm

NVIDIA

AMD

ARM

SOURCE Liftr Insights