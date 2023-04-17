Intelsat Exclusive Satellite Provider for Delivery of PBS Content

Public Broadcasting Service's 150 affiliates now link with Galaxy 16

MCLEAN, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelsat, operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity, recently started delivering Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) educational, music and arts content across the continental United States, as part of an exclusive satellite distribution agreement. The announcement was made at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show in Las Vegas.

PBS is a private, nonprofit corporation, founded in 1969, whose members are America's public TV stations. It is a multi-platform media organization that serves America through television, mobile and connected devices and in the classroom. Starting earlier this year, Intelsat's Galaxy 16 Ku-band satellite started delivering iconic PBS content to 156 broadcast affiliates reaching an audience of nearly 50 million primetime viewers.

"As America's largest public media enterprise, PBS trusts Intelsat to reliably deliver on their crucial mission of providing high-quality programming to their member stations across the continental United States," said Pascale Fromont, Vice President and General Manager of Media for Intelsat. "With the addition of PBS to the Intelsat family, all major broadcasters in the U.S. are utilizing the Intelsat fleet for content delivery."

Located at 99W, the performance and reach of Galaxy 16 into North America were key factors in PBS's selection of Intelsat to meet its distribution needs. Intelsat's Galaxy fleet is the most comprehensive in North America, serving 123 million TV households.

With unmatched penetration, the high-performance Galaxy fleet provides media customers with the most efficient distribution to the premier cable, broadcast, and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) systems across the country.

