IntelyCare Acquires CareRev to Create Comprehensive Workforce Staffing Platform for Health Systems

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelyCare, a leading technology-enabled healthcare staffing platform, today announced the acquisition of CareRev, the on-demand workforce platform purpose-built for acute care. The acquisition brings together two of the industry's most experienced operators in healthcare workforce management, creating one of the most comprehensive clinical labor solutions in the market.

The acquisition positions the combined company to meet rapidly shifting workforce needs across acute and post-acute care settings leveraging a flexible technology platform. Together, the company's offerings span clinician-facing job boards, recruiter and sourcing solutions, contingent labor resources, and internal resource pool capabilities.

"Health systems are under enormous pressure to deliver high-quality care while managing unprecedented workforce complexity. By bringing IntelyCare and CareRev together, we're creating a more integrated and reliable way for facilities to manage permanent staff, internal resource pools, and contingent labor through a single tech platform," said Matthew Levesque, CEO, IntelyCare and CareRev. "Our goal is to help healthcare providers operate more efficiently while maintaining consistency and quality across care settings."

"As an early investor in IntelyCare, we've had a front-row seat to the evolution of the sector and the shifting workforce needs across acute and post-acute care. This milestone represents a significant next chapter for IntelyCare, one that expands its best-in-class post-acute solution into a full-spectrum platform with the addition of CareRev's acute care platform," said Keith Figlioli, Managing Partner, LRVHealth.

"This acquisition brings together two companies with exceptional operational expertise and a clear thesis for where the market is heading. Health systems need partners who can simplify workforce complexity while improving clinician experience, and this combined organization is positioned to lead that transformation," said Jared Kesselheim, Managing Partner, Transformation Capital. "We are thrilled to continue supporting IntelyCare in its quest to offer a more holistic, purpose-built workforce technology platform."

Both organizations will continue operating under their established brands and services, with strong continuity for customers and clinicians.

About IntelyCare

IntelyCare is the most comprehensive healthcare talent platform, enabling care settings of all kinds to promote their unique value and work opportunities to the largest community of qualified nurses. By allowing nurses to construct the optimal workforce situation to fulfill their career and lifestyle goals, and enabling facilities to create the optimal workforce mix, IntelyCare helps overcome the healthcare labor crisis and elevate care for all. For more information, visit https://www.intelycare.com/ or follow IntelyCare on LinkedIn.

About CareRev

CareRev is the on-demand workforce platform purpose built for acute care. CareRev improves healthcare professional well-being and reduces costs for hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide by providing easy access to a flexible workforce. More than 35,000 (and growing) highly qualified healthcare professionals use the CareRev app to set their own schedules, earn more and live life on their own terms. Learn more at www.carerev.com or follow CareRev on LinkedIn.

